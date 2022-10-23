IG Model Skyler Simpson Is A Lakers Fan, Meet Mexican Weather Girl Tania Estrada & They’re Greasing Poles In Philly

It was a rough weekend to be Weber State’s long snapper

Week 8 has already come and gone in College Football. As with every passing week the list of undefeated teams had a couple of names crossed off of it this weekend.

For the most part teams took care of business that needed to be taken care of. No. 7 Ole Miss was not one of those teams. They traveled to Baton Rouge and took a 25 point beating at the hands of unranked LSU. The loss was their first of the season.

No. 9 UCLA got lit up by No. 10 Oregon and Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who had five touchdowns on the day. The Bruins were hoping to go on the road and keep their undefeated season intact. That did not happen.

As rough as those two teams and their fan bases had it on Saturday, nobody had a worse day than the Weber State long snapper. I don’t know if this was a replacement for the regular guy or if he caught a case of the yips, but he misfired on three snaps in the first half that went for safeties.

Weber State lost the game, their first loss of the season, 38-43 to Montana State.

ROUGH first half for the Weber State long snapper. pic.twitter.com/qiDEQ8VqdS — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 22, 2022

Now to Alabama and wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s situation. Nick Saban decided to play him despite the fact that he struck a female Tennessee fan on the field after the upset loss.

Saban answered as to his decision to start Burton against Mississippi State. He said the wide receiver struck the female fan because “he was scared.” He added that he didn’t think suspending Burton was necessary.

Way to go, coach….

We’re just a couple of wins away from a Phillies-Astros World Series

The Phillies took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Padres in the National League Championship Series on Saturday. You know what that means. Time to grease up those poles in Philadelphia.

San Diego starting pitcher Mike Clevinger didn’t record a single out. He faced four batters and gave up three runs on three hits. That turned the game into a bullpen game for the Padres and six pitchers were used in the 10-6 loss

“This is probably one of the worst days of my life” pic.twitter.com/5JJCfgJC21 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 23, 2022

Things are much more depressing over in the American League Championship Series. The Yankees have gone from the Bronx Bombers to a team that is overmatched by Astros pitching and is swinging and missing at a disgusting rate.

As a result, New York managed just three hits during a Game 3 shutout loss at home to the Astros. Houston will attempt to sweep the Yankees on Sunday night.

The good thing for the Astros is that Aaron Boone is the manager of the Yankees and he’s an absolute moron. It won’t be too difficult with his empty head making decisions.

Michael Kay is FED UP with Aaron Boone.



Oof pic.twitter.com/ekbZuSPXEY — Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 23, 2022

It’s time to fire Aaron Boone.

As always, if you see something that belongs on Sunday Screencaps send it my way @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.

Numbers from :

Taysom Hill this season…



• 5 rushing TDs

• 1 passing TD

• 1 receiving TD pic.twitter.com/xDO5IlGMJu — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 21, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

