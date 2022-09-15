IG Model Sentenced For Breaking Her Mom Out Of Prison

A Columbian social media influencer was sentenced on Tuesday to more than seven years of house arrest. She was found guilty of breaking her mother out of prison back in 2019.

Instagram model Aida Victoria Merlano Manzanero – also known as Aida Victoria to her more than 3.6 million followers – has become a household name in Columbia. She has all of the attention surrounding her mother’s prison escape to thank for that.

Her mother’s prison escape as well as content like this:

Aida Victoria and her younger brother helped their mother, Merlano Rebolledo, escape from a second-floor window during a security guard escorted dentist appointment. She provided the rope used in the escape and the two distracted the guard as their mom climbed out the window.

Their mother, a disgraced Columbian politician, was just two weeks into a 15 year prison sentence at the time. She was found guilty of voter fraud, corruption, and illegal possession of weapons charges less than six months after becoming a senator.

After climbing out of the window, Rebolledo hopped on the back of a waiting motorcycle and drove away. She has been in Venezuela ever since, where she was arrested and is fighting extradition.

Surveillance video from back in October 2019 shows the crazy escape.

Fuertes operativos se adelantan en la capital del país tras la fuga cinematográfica de la excongresista Aída Merlano Rebolledo. Desde el segundo piso del Centro Médico La Sabana, en el norte de Bogotá y usando un arnés se fugó Aida Merlano. pic.twitter.com/3BEVYbtDKc — Emisoras ABC (@EmisorasABC) October 2, 2019

Content rules the day even in the courtroom

Aida Victoria is going to appeal the decision, despite celebrating it initially on social media.

“I’m going to spend Christmas with my family,” she said. “I thought that today I was going to sleep in a prison.”

The judge in this case clearly understands the content game. Putting her in prison would only punish her followers, who I would like to point out did nothing wrong.