IG Legend Hilde Osland Has The Content Dialed In, Tigers Fan Takes An Opening Day Nap & Tucker Packing A Lipski

On Reid’s Pool Dilemma

• Reid is back and you can just tell the emotions are starting to set in and the reality of his yard being torn to shreds by pool equipment trucks has him up at night.

Reid writes:

A quick update on the neighbors pool and my yard.

They are planned to start the pool work in early May, So I’ll be out enjoying my yard as much as possible until then, Last night I put down some stripes, ok ones at best as I have forgone my typical spring routine due to the coming mess.

The nieces and nephew were over and we went out after and tossed the nerf football (the kind that has the tail and “arrow feathers” on it and whistles through the air) My nephew is now in 7th grade and fairly athletic so I enjoyed ripping some Brett Favre’esk heaters and launching some major moon shots his way and I think he half enjoyed trying to snag those high velocity screamers!

I’ll continue with the updates as I get them, until then check out the 1 room I get full say in at the house in honors of masters week.

You know what would look amazing in that garage space? The hottest damn mowing sticker in the mowing biz right now. Looks like I need to stuff another envelope.

On Doing Hard Things®, specifically the Beer Mile!

• Joe T. in Arizona writes:

First I want to thank you for the incredible content on Screencaps. I look forward to it every morning and have learned a few things from reading what you and others write. You taught me that I am a Britney Spears fan!!! Who knew??

What you have created in the Screencaps community is nothing short of great! Last year in October I was in Sacramento to do an Ironman race and your readers did not disappoint with restaurant suggestions. Unfortunately the race was cancelled about an hour before the start due to a bomb cyclone hitting the area. I had never heard of a bomb cyclone before that day. A once in a lifetime storm ruined the day to say the least.

My make up race is in a couple weeks in Houston, Texas. This brings me to why I am writing. Training and doing an Ironman is hard but as your readers have pointed out, it often pays off to do hard things. I recently took a break from training and did a different hard (but fun) thing. BEER MILE!! We just completed the 5th annual Beer Mile and it gets better every year. As with any great sporting event the day starts with the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

I had a two piece band at this year’s Beer Mile and the guitar player did this Jimi Hendrix style. Pretty cool!!

Here is how the race works: Each participant has 5 beers poured in solo cups and ready to go at the starting line. We have a few 8′ tables set up with all the beer on them. At the gun we drink our first beer. Once the 1st beer is down we run the first 1/4 mile loop that finishes back at the starting line. Drink beer #2 and run the loop again, repeating the process until 4 loops (1 mile) are completed.

You then drink beer #5 and then cross the finish line.

This may not sound hard but running with a belly full of beer sloshing around is brutal! First one to finish wins. This year’s winner finished in eight minutes and thirty seconds. The rules are pretty simple. You must drink the beer at the table, not run with it or you are DQ’d. You puke – DQ’d. Although it is called a Beer Mile we have allowed White Claw type drinks. Zima has been outlawed though. No real reason other than it’s a Zima.

Since a lot of us that do this event pretend to be triathletes we decided it needed two more events to make it a triathlon. We added the two events, a polar plunge in my pool and a chili cookoff. The pool is usually about 54 degrees when we do this. It’s cold enough to quickly take away any buzz from the 5 beers. The chili cookoff is complete with 3 impartial judges and we have people who add beans and some that do not.

In the 4 years we have had the chili cookoff each winning chili has HAD beans in it!. Not that I want to start that debate again but maybe the proof of needing beans is there. Also, the vegan chili’s have come in last. Just saying. To add another wrinkle to this event we strongly encourage costumes. I have been Richard Simmons, Napoleon Dynamite, An Average Joe’s dodgeball player, Joe Exotic and Swan from the movie The Warrior’s. This year’s Beer Mile winner was Forrest Gump and he actually changed his costume mid run to show Forrest from different parts of the movie. His wife sat in a chair at the starting line and was dressed as Lt. Dan. Hilarious!!

Some other costumes included someone who was half Hall and the other half Oates, Cousin Eddie, Lt. Jim Dangle from Reno 911, Freddie Mercury, and a beer garden girl. We figured an event like this should benefit someone so we decided to charge a small fee of $20 for participating. Not to pay for anything but rather give to charities. We were able to raise $440 that went to a local shelter here in Phoenix. Not much but a little donation is better than none!

I hope this wasn’t too long as I know you have a ton of emails to read. Just thought I would share something we do here in Phoenix that is hard,,,,.kind of.Thanks for all you do! It is much appreciated!

What an email to read at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning after building out Screencaps. This one had my brain churning.

If you’re in Arizona, you might want to look up Joe T. because this guy clearly understands how to cook up fun. Don’t drink? Joe T. has a chili cook-off with a costume wrinkle. Never forget that Americans really are having FUN out there in society…I promise it’s happening…Screencaps readers tell us all about it. I agree with Joe T., hopefully this email doesn’t trigger the Texas chili contingent Do we really need to be running a mile with beer sloshing around in our belly? Did I really need to crawl under electricallly charged wires years ago in Tahoe at the Tough Mudder only to be zapped a half-dozen times? No. No. No. But doesn’t it feel great after you’ve climbed that mountain and finish these challenges? Yes it does! Great email from Joe T. He gets it. Keep them coming.

On the food chain

• Great American and TNML member Tim G., who is based just over an hour south of me, sent in this amazing shot.

Tim writes:

This was taken in eastern Allen County, Ohio, just a mile north of Lafayette.

On rained out Masters trips

• Wednesday I wrote about a reader who finally made a father-son trip to Augusta National with Tuesday practice round tickets that were originally won the passes for the 2020 event only to have the China virus pop up.

Lanaevoli writes:

Btw, here is my receipt from the gift shop on Tuesday..about an hour before the sirens went off to evacuate the course. Good thing, me and the old man got a few pics, at Amen Corner, and Augusta National guaranteed Tuesday patrons, tickets for 2023 Tuesday tickets.

Instant reaction:

Like Joe Exotic, I’d never financially recover from a trip to Augusta, espcecially if they told me I could purchase tickets for 2023 and visit the gift shop again. Wouldn’t you sorta root for a rainout if you could get your Amen’s Corner photos and visit the gift shop before the course was closed to patrons only to have the club say you could purchase 2023 tickets? Stop and think how hard it is to win one lottery. Now Lana and his father get to go back and experience it again. Those $100 golf shirts add up, holy crap.

That should serve as a nice stopping point for a Saturday morning. I don’t want to dump out all the content on a bonus Saturday edition of Screencaps.

The kids have a birthday party to attend at an indoor air park and I might go look at rocks after that, so it’s clearly going to be a big Saturday around the Kinsey household.

Get out there and have a great day.

The Padres have removed their starter from the game after he pitched 6.0+ no-hit innings on fewer than 100 pitches in both games this year.



No other team in the modern era has done that twice over an entire season. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 9, 2022

this is what peak human activity looks like pic.twitter.com/AfJI1Yr0dd — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 8, 2022

Nap time at the Tigers game. Can't blame her. Looks comfortable. (via @kherman255) pic.twitter.com/CyibI9MUTy — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) April 8, 2022

pic.twitter.com/0Nq8Seb7JY — Thrown Out on the Basepaths (@tootblans) April 9, 2022

UPDATE: The #Rays advertised a home opener sell out, but did not open the 300-level https://t.co/bgVLXvWILp pic.twitter.com/Zu8l2IRRlq — Danny Russell (@d_russ) April 8, 2022

MJ PSA 10 💎



Current Bid: $190,000 pic.twitter.com/xVT2wlihDF — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 9, 2022

Game-used & dual-signed Michael Jordan Bulls Road Uniform from the 1996-97 season 🏀



Current Bid: $45,000 pic.twitter.com/GZ8SoT1tjy — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 9, 2022

#OleMiss fan does not want grown men fist bumping at The Masters. pic.twitter.com/NUTaQyvrSd — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) April 8, 2022

They’re starting to arrive! Love to see it. 👍 https://t.co/FEoEK63IvC — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 8, 2022

It's the largest LEGO sculpture to date with over 9,000 pieces! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 8, 2022

4 BODY CARRIERS ARRESTED@CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales discovered approx. 4 lbs of methamphetamine strapped to the body of two travelers. Officers also seized $35,828 of undeclared currency on two body carriers! Excellent work @CBP Nogales!! pic.twitter.com/oW6iWjokAs — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) April 8, 2022

