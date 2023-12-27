If You’re Wondering Why The Media Is So Bad, A New Survey Says Just 3% Of Journalists Are Republicans

Videos by OutKick

Who would ever guessed that the overwhelming majority of the media does not view themselves as Republicans?

A new survey, which has been conducted since the 1970’s, is out on the composition of the journalism profession at major media outlets. And while there’s plenty of information on the state of the profession, the headline result is on the political composition of journalists.

Hoo boy, is it bad.

In 2022, according to the survey, 3.4% of journalists were Republicans. 50 years ago, it was 25.7%. Most journalists laughably described themselves as “independents,” with 36.4% labeling themselves as Democrats. Sounds pretty evenly matched!

In 2022, just 3.4% of journalists were Republicans.



That figure was 18% in 2002 and 25.7% in 1971.



As with most professions, conservatives have been increasingly excluded or purged from the ranks of journalists.



And as the results show, the percentage of Democrat media members over time has grown or stayed relatively consistent. But Republican members have collapsed. There are a limitless number of negative consequences to these percentages, and the lack of representation on the right has directly led to a collapse of trust in major media outlets.

Media Outlets Enforce Ideological Conformity

The media’s overwhelming bias against the right has been obvious for decades, but these results highlight just how overwhelming the numbers have become. And it’s unquestionably led to massive, repetitive mistakes.

Take COVID as just one recent example. Instead of criticizing experts or politicians who made unequivocal statements of fact that were inevitably proven wrong, they promoted and upheld whatever the establishment said. Journalism is, in theory, supposed to hold power accountable. But when the power structures in education, entertainment and other influential industries are aligned politically with media members, incentives are quickly altered.

There are countless stories over the past decade that the media has botched. Russia collusion, the Hunter Biden laptop and the many absurd sports conclusions we see.

READ: FOOTBALL WRITER CLAIMS FIRED CHARGERS COACH BRANDON STALEY WAS ONLY HIRED FOR BEING WHITE

The only way that the industry can regain trust is to, ironically, diversify. The same profession that overwhelmingly supports the DEI process must use “equity” to ensure more equal representation. Should be simple for them to conform to their ideological goals, right?

Of course not. As we’ve seen, when left wing Democrats take control over an industry or corporation, they don’t let go. Disney, the NBA, ESPN and many others are a shell of what they used to be thanks to ideological capture. Journalism is no different, if anything it’s worse. Even though roughly half the country is on the right.

And based on these results, maybe in a few years they can finally reach their goal and eliminate Republicans from the media altogether.