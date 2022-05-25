“If You’re Going to Win, You Run Against Biden and What the Democrats Have Done”: Clay Travis

Clay Travis highlighted that 1.9 million people voted in the Georgia primary, despite many voicing that the new voting laws are unfair.

“That is a 63 percent increase over how many people voted in the primary in 2018,” Travis noted.

Additionally, the OutKick founder shared his two takeaways from the Georgia primary.

Travis said first that “people are finished with 2020” and second that Donald Trump needs to “recognize [that] what people want from him is not a relitigation of 2020, it’s a systemic attack on everything that Joe Biden has done as president.”

