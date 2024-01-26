If You Need Another Reason To Cheer For The Ravens, Some Senior Citizens Were Forced Into Swag Surfin’ For Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s Conference Championship Weekend is upon us. Not since The Wire went off the air has the focus of the nation been on the city of Baltimore as much as it is right now. That’s because, at this point, only Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. can put a stop to Taylor Swift’s reign of NFL terror from taking over the Super Bowl.

How bad has this season-long national nightmare gotten?

Oh, I don’t know — is retirement home residents being coerced into “swag surfin'” bad enough for you?

Or do you not have a heart?!

Remember during the Divisional Round when we all got Peacock subscriptions only to have to sit through this?:

is this real life?!? that’s LITERALLY TAYLOR fucking SWIFT?!? What is going on I’m dyinggg pic.twitter.com/w9XMMsRvaK — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🐍 (@perfectlyfine89) January 14, 2024

That is “swag surfin'” and while it’s been around for quite some time, Taylor Swift getting caught on camera took it to the masses.

For better or worse. Probably worse.

This week ahead of the AFC Championship, a video went viral of a group of senior citizens decked out in Chiefs garb and swag surfing.

Ethel, blink three times if you need help…

The Ravens Need To Win To Protect America’s Seniors From Swag Surfin’

I’m inclined to think that this was not the idea of any of the participants. In fact, watching this made one term come to my mind. I don’t want to say what it is, but I will tell you that it rhymes with “shmelder shmabuse.”

Some would say it’s nice to see these people throwing off the chains of geezerdom and getting a little bit of exercise. Y’know instead of watching episodes of Perry Mason until they fuse with the fabric of their La-Z-Boy. But is this how we treat our elders? These are people from a generation that won wars. That went to the moon. That made the housing market completely inaccessible to anyone under 30.

They deserve better than to be made into unwitting Swifties.

The last thing I’d want in my golden years is for someone to throw a sideways hat on me and tell me to start weeble-wobbling back and forth because some popstar is dating a football player and the orderlies can smell a possible viral video (no wait; that smell was probably mothballs).

Leave these wonderful old fogies to spend their final years doing the things old fogies love. Things like eating soft foods, playing Gin Rummy, and napping.

This is all getting out of hand, but it’ll be up to the Ravens to put a stop to it on Sunday night.

