If Life Gives You Lemon: Move On, Focus On What Matters: Tomi Lahren

Ok this pearl clutching over Don Lemon’s comments on female aging is getting a little old and little whiny and here are my Final Thoughts.

Alright so late last week Don Lemon made a comment on CNN about Nikki Haley not being in her prime at age 51 – saying that women are in their prime from their 20s to maybe their 40s.

Well as we all WELL KNOW by now, the comment didn’t go over well.

The comment was disrespectful and offensive but good God, get over it people.

I’m a woman – still in my prime according to Don Lemon – and I thought it was a cringey comment to make but newsflash, the man has said a lot worse about Trump supporters and conservatives in general.

I’m offended mothers can’t find baby formula. I’m offended our country is being overrun by illegal immigrants. I’m offended the people of East Palestine have been basically ignored and left out to dry. I’m offended Joe keeps kissing Zelenskyy’s behind AND sending him more of our tax dollars. I’m offended our country is going to crap. But am I offended Don Lemon thinks women are past their prime in their 50s, no.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Don Lemon seen wearing a beige brown shirt and matching pants, a brown coat and dark shades before the Michael Kors show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

This faux outrage is pathetic. Move on. Nothing irritates me more than conservatives clutching pearls in such a fake and phony way. It doesn’t suit us and yeah, it really burns my ass when conservatives cheer on cancel culture when it suits our side. That’s some BS and I won’t stand for it.

Don Lemon has been nailed to the cross, utterly crucified for his comment and was pulled off the morning show for nearly a week because of it.

He returned to the show this morning but only after receiving “formal training” on his hurtful and sexist comments.

Oh for goodness gracious give me a freakin break. Don Lemon was put through some BS sensitivity training for that little – albeit insensitive and rude – comment about Nikki Haley’s age?

Quite frankly, and this might be a controversial take, but Nikki Haley ought to be sending Don a fruit basket – he made her campaign and dismal personality relevant for a week. You’re welcome, Nikki.

And honestly, isn’t it pathetic that the only interesting or noteworthy thing about Nikki Haley’s announcement has been this …

Like literally no one cared about her corny ass announcement about kicking bullies with her heels, until Don Lemon made that quip about her age.

Nikki, darling, you’re running for president. Have you been awake the last 7 years? They say way worse about Donald Trump on a daily basis and to this very day. If you wanna run for president and a republican you better grow some thick skin to go along with your high heels.

This is all too much. It’s overly dramatic and it reeks of leftist lib behavior and I’m sick of it.

Sorry, not sorry. Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

