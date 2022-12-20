Idaho Murders: Moscow Police Alerted to White Hyundai in Oregon

Moscow, Idaho, police confirmed Tuesday they are investigating an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra in Eugene, Oregon, in connection to the Nov. 13 murder of four University of Idaho students.

The fatal stabbing of University of Idaho roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle remains unsolved one month later.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the investigation, but continue to search for a white Hyundai that was spotted near the house in which the four were murdered.

The vehicle in Oregon matches the description of the one Moscow officers are seeking. Authorities claim the driver of the Hyundai in Idaho holds “critical information” related to the case.

Now, an eerily similar vehicle appeared deserted in the neighboring state of Oregon.

The Eugene police department tells TMZ someone called 911 about a person sleeping inside the Hyundai over the weekend, about 450 miles from Moscow.

Officers made contact with the occupant but learned that they are homeless and do not own the car.

The car did not have a license plate attached at the time authorities arrived:

Police response

“At 5:19 a.m. on Dec 17, a person was reported sleeping inside a vehicle. It was a Hyundai Elantra. Officers responded to the call at W. 7th Pl and Seneca RD and contact was made. There was no further report,” says the Oregon PD.

The department adds that while there’s no evidence that links the vehicle to the Idaho murders, Moscow police are investigating the car.

“We have no information to indicate the vehicle is related to the Moscow, Idaho, case. However, they were sent the vehicle information so they have it to review. If you have further questions, please contact the Moscow Police.”

(Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

Moscow investigators announced the Hyundai Elantra spotted near the murder house is a 2011-2013 model. Police did not disclose the year of the abandoned vehicle.

Elsewhere, surveillance footage from a nearby Idaho gas station shows a speeding white sedan passing by during the morning of the murder at 3:45 a.m. Detectives say the murders occurred between 3 and 4 a.m.

In the meantime, Moscow police are running a list of 22,000 registered Hyundai Elantras that fit their search criteria.

Update (7:53 pm ET): Moscow police say the Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon is not believed to be connected to the murders, reports Newsnation.