Idaho Killer ‘Most Likely’ Murdered Before, Says Experts Citing ‘Calling Card’

Homicide experts appeared on a recent two-episode edition of “Dr. Phil” to examine the quadruple murder of four roommates in Idaho. Namely, the cast speculated the perpetrator had “most likely killed before.”

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam took the lead, saying:

“I think he’s killed before most likely,” theorizing it may have been done in similar fashion, “Not four people, but I think he’s probably stalked and potentially killed females before.”

Dr. Phil asked forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan if he agreed:

“If he’s the guy, you think this was his first murder?” asked the host.

“Murder? Possibly. Bad act? No,” Morgan answered.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

Trial attorney Mercedes Colwin joined the discussion to elaborate on the topic. Colwin pointed to the left-behind sheath that contained the DNA of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Colwin states Kohberger could have left the sheath at the scene on purpose.

Kohberger’s “calling card”?

“I mean it’s almost as if — and we’ve seen this with other killers, it’s their calling card, ‘I got this,’” said Colwin.

Was the sheath Kohberger’s version of the BTK’s signature, his version of the Zodiac’s cryptograms?

Colwin appears to think so.

“Especially if you think you’re smarter than everybody else, and he certainly — he had gloves, at least that’s what’s presumed, that he had gloves. He tried to cover himself, did something to dispose of the clothing, if he in fact is the killer, then of course, this is something that could have just been a calling card and left it there” she adds.

Police suggest they do not have the murder weapon in possession. However, Gilliam believes the knife could be within reach:

“I think they’ll find that knife. I think the knife could potentially be found, because I think – like the car, and these things, I think these are part of his operational tools. It’s no different than a go-bag for me.”

Probable cause affidavit

Like the sheath, the car Gilliam references was hardly hidden.

Police located Kohberger’s white Hyundai at his parent’s home on the day of his arrest. The car was in plain sight, as it was the morning of the murders when a car matching the description of Kohberger’s was spotted near the crime scene.

Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

The obvious connections to Kohberger’s continued from there.

The probable cause filing also states Kohberger’s cell registered near the home before the attack, registered off at the precise time investigators believe the murders took place, and reappeared near the home some five hours after the slayings on Nov. 13.

So, either Kohberger wanted to leave a trace or he’s one of the more inept criminals in recent history.

The latter would seem to debunk serial killer status, despite what the experts tell Dr. Phil.