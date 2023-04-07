ID From Idaho Murders Found In Bryan Kohberger Home

Videos by OutKick

Authorities uncovered an ID connected to an individual from the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, during a search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s residences.

The NewsNation report revealing the details did not state to whom the ID belonged.

That said, the report adds police believe they have evidence connecting Kohberger to cyberstalking one of the four slayed victims from the Moscow murder home.

Police would not officially confirm the details of the license due to an ongoing gag order in the case.

Authorities arrested Kohberger, a Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University, on December 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

One of the more dense criminals of our time

For a fella studying for a Ph.D. in criminology, Kohberger is one of the more dense criminals of our time.

In addition to holding onto the ID card, he also left behind a sheath containing his DNA at the crime scene next to a fatally stabbed Madison Mogen.

Kohberger even failed to turn off his cell phone during the times in which he scoped out the home, both before and after the murders.

Cell phone pings show his phone was in the area of the murders at least 12 times before the morning of the killings.

Additionally, officials tracked Kohberger’s device back to the house after the murders. The phone appeared near the home again that morning, some five hours after the attack.

Lastly, a surviving roommate claims to have come face-to-face with the murderer the night of.

Cries from the floor above awoke the roommate at 4 a.m, when she opened the door and saw a man in a black mask revealing “bushy” eyebrows.

No one ultimately knows how a jury will determine the facts of a case, as Judge Jeanine Pirro commented on OutKick last month. But facts here seem to have Kohberger painfully dead to rights.

He is to appear in court again on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Bryan Kohberger could face death by a firing squad if convicted of the murders in the state of Idaho.