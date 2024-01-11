Ice Cube Calls Out Shady NBA, Believes Cancel Culture Is Fading, Still Watches ‘Friday’ Movie And More

Videos by OutKick

Iconic rapper, actor and celebrity Ice Cube joined OutKick’s Mike ‘Gunz’ Gunzelman to talk all things sports and music this week. Besides being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the iconic NWA rap group, Cube is the co-founder and owner of the BIG3 basketball league which has grown in massive popularity since its debut in 2016.

The NBA and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are honoring Cube by presenting him with the inaugural ‘Ice Cube Impact Award’ that will be given annually for those that have excelled in using the sport of basketball as a platform for building their local community.

Despite Cube admitting that the Award is an incredible honor, questions still remain regarding a Department of Justice investigation into the NBA’s potentially shady maneuvers and allegedly trying to undermine the BIG3 by going after their sponsors and advertisers.

Whether you’re a sports fan, a music fan, or just like comedy movies like ‘Friday’ – this interview is for you. Check out some highlights below!

ICE CUBE TALKS BIG3 VS. NBA

Ice Cube will be honored with the ‘Ice Cube Impact Award’ on January 15th at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. As a lifelong basketball fan and now an entrepreneur in the game of basketball with his BIG3 league, Cube understands how big of a deal this is.

“I’m very excited and very honored, never in a million years did I think getting into the BIG3 and starting that league and seeing it grow – you just never know whose watching you and you never know who understands what you’re trying to do and building and what we’re providing for athletes. To be awarded with this from the most credible basketball organization outside of the NBA is pretty remarkable,” Cube began.

However, when I asked Ice Cube what the NBA’s reaction has been to the BIG3 and does he think they are threatened by a new league gaining momentum, he chuckled a bit before calling out the NBA.

“I think [the NBA] has now made this personal in a lot of ways. Ya know, I don’t think it’s a great business decision to not work with the BIG3. I don’t think they like the fact that we changed the game without permission. But you know if we had a working relationship we may ask if it’s a good idea – we may even let them try things out in our league if they want to implement into the NBA,” Cube says.

“They lied to us and told us it was all gravy,” Cube continued before doubling-down that he isn’t going anywhere.

‘THE BIG3 OFFERED THE NBA 10%… THEY SAID NO’

Ice Cube went on to talk about just how serious he was about wanting the BIG3 to succeed – even saying that he was willing to give up a percentage of ownership but the NBA turned it down. Now? The NBA may be regretting their decision.

“We were willing to make it work with the NBA. We offered them 10% of our league for free in the beginning – so we went bearing gifts… But we weren’t told the truth. We were told ‘The more basketball, the merrier…good luck – go for it, but they really didn’t want us to because we could see by their actions that they should have told us, ‘Yo… we are selling on this block – don’t F around, don’t trip, stick to f’n music Cube – what are you doing?,” the BIG3 founder said.

The Department of Justice has now gotten involved and is investigating if the NBA told advertisers or players to not participate in the BIG3 – which would be a violation of the federal antitrust law.

“The NBA is starting to really affect how we grow… the DOJ (Department of Justice) is getting involved – we have nothing to do with them because they are independent. But they think it’s worth investigating… so hopefully the NBA will back off and leave us alone and let us coexist,” Cube told Gunz.

ICE CUBE ON CANCEL CULTURE

Obviously being a part of the iconic and controversial NWA rap group, Cube saw his share of boycotts, protests, lies, and at times even resentment… pretty much every aspect of ‘cancel culture’ these days. The hit movie ‘Straight Outta Compton,” which Cube was a part of does a fantastic job of showing some of what they went through.

“I think there’s an ebb and flow with cancel culture. It seems people are fighting back. They fight back in different ways – and it ends up finding its own balance,” he began.

“At the end of the day it’s a big food fight [for those putting their opinions out there]. And you can’t be in a food fight and expect to come out of it with a clean outfit. And some people get mad, some people have fun with it – it’s really about how you see yourself. You can’t look at yourself from the outside in, you have to look at it from the inside out. Sometimes when people have a problem with you – it’s not your problem, it’s actually their problem. They’re the ones that to deal with you, you don’t have to make it your problem!”

And for those that love stirring the pot and trolling? Cube says rather bluntly: “Mind your own f’n business – you don’t have to tell the world everything you think… keep it all in perspective.'”

COULD NWA STILL BE AROUND TODAY?

And being one that has saw his shares of controversies throughout the years, I asked Cube if NWA could still exist today and what it would be like growing up in today’s era where EVERYTHING is being seen and criticized on a minute-by-minute basis across social media and the TikTok generation.

“Yes we could be out today because there’s always a group of kids that don’t care what society or social media or media or society has to say about them and what they create. Who knows what kind of hoopla we’d cause, but I know that somebody as smart as Eazy-E would know how to use his computer back and forth to his advantage and NWA would get the benefit of that,” Cube said.

“I know someone like DJ Yella that reads every kind of instructional book he can find would be more advanced. We had scientists basically – these guys were great at what they did as far as knowing waht the people wanted, when they wanted it, how to get it to hem and how to be most effective. It’s a buy-and-sell world and we had some good guys that knew how to do that.”

And what about the criticism they could get?

“That would be right up our alley! We weren’t afraid of that, that wasn’t the threat that people we didn’t know were mad at what we were doing. We didn’t see how that could harm us [but only make us bigger and better],” Cube continued.

BUT DO YOU STILL WATCH YOUR ‘FRIDAY’ MOVIES?

I always wonder if you are a major actor or actress if you stop and rewatch the movies when they are randomly on cable on the weekends.

I asked Mark Hamill – yes, Luke Skywalker himself and he responded on Twitter just two letters: “No.”

But Cube? He’s ALL about it.

“Hell yeah I’m stopping to watch it. They are funny movies! Wherever you catch it, you can watch it, you can laugh… those movies… they keep giving you great memories and they’re funny,” Cube said about the ‘Friday’ franchise.

“They all have things in there that you forgot about and can make you laugh.. Even me, and going back and seeing some of them its’ real cool and funny.”

As far as Cube’s favorite ‘Friday’ movie? The original one of course, followed by the third one.

AS FAR AS EVERYTHING ELSE…

Cube’s thoughts on Eminem? “More so underrated than overrated…” before he praises him for having everything it took to become the star that he is.



And as far as any artists, bands, or rappers that he wants you to check out? Yeah, right.

Cube aint giving anyone that free promotion – “Nobody… they all can handle themselves. I’m just worried about Ice Cube and Ice Cube fans – the rest of them can get it where they fit it.”

Damn right.

