Ice Bath Speed Dating Looks Horrendous And Readers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions (Couples’ Edition)

We are five days into 2024. How are we doing on those New Year’s resolutions? Remember if you’ve already slipped up, the whole year is ruined and you just have to try again in 2025.

OK, OK not really.

But I think the trick to any “resolution” is to start small and keep it realistic. If you start throwing a bunch of massive lifestyle changes at yourself all at once, you might stay motivated for the first week or two. But eventually you’re going to crash and burn — especially if the changes are very hard and very stupid.

Like these:

What kind of psychopath can go for a run without loud music to drown out the sounds of their heaving breath? Could never be me.

Anyway, last week I asked y’all to send me your New Year’s Resolutions — particularly the ones you’ve made with your significant other.

So, naturally, you all sat down with your laptops, pens and adorably designed planning papers to complete your 2023 partner summit!

Fellas have you and your partner done your 2023 partner summit yet? pic.twitter.com/fbSqG1CEqz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 29, 2023

Just kidding, no one did that.

But I was very surprised at how many emails I got from guys saying they made new year’s pacts with their wives and girlfriends. Honestly, that’s the best way to do it. Accountability is key. And if you and your partner both work toward common goals, you are way more likely to achieve them.

There have been numerous studies that show how spouses begin to mirror each other over time.

You will copy each other’s eating habits, exercise routines and work ethic. So you’ll succeed together in the good things, but you’ll also feed off each other’s bad habits.

Say you’re trying to cut back on drinking, but your girlfriend regularly kicks back with a couple of your favorite beers to unwind after work. Eventually, you’re probably going to cave. Likewise, your girlfriend is less likely to do her daily living room pilates routine if you’re hassling her from your beanbag chair with a beer gut and a bag of Cheetos.

Or maybe New Year’s resolution was to drink more beer and eat more Cheetos, in which case you’re doing amazing.

But before we get to all that, let’s see what some lunatics in California are up to.

Ice Bath Speed Dating Is Apparently A Thing

In Santa Monica, single people have stripped down to swim trunks and bikinis for speed dating in an ice bath.

The only thing that sounds more awful to me than being forced to make awkward small talk with several strangers is being forced to make awkward small talk with several strangers while freezing my tail off in a tub of ice water.

The event is called “Icebreakers.” And don’t worry, it gets weirder: Before plunging into a small 37-degree tub with potential suitors, you must first complete a meditation and a musical “sound journey.”

Whatever that means.

Then employees provide waterproof cards with questions like, “What does love mean to you?”

One dater named Miles Gibson said he attended the event to “show up as my authentic self and be open to whatever was sort of there for me. … Not necessarily looking for love, but open to receiving whatever feels right.”

Even if the post didn’t say this happened in California, I could have told you this happened in California.

This whole thing feels like it wouldn’t be great for dudes, though. I mean, I know they aren’t naked in there, but is there anything that makes you feel more shriveled up and less confident than being freezing cold?

Look, I know ice baths are supposedly great for recovery and reducing inflammation. But I can’t do it. Call me a wuss if you want to.

Would you try ice bath speed dating? Or have you ever done speed dating in general? Tell me all about it at Amber.Harding@outkick.com.

OutKick Readers Share Couples New Year’s Resolutions

I’ve rounded them up and categorized them for you.

Get In Shape

This is far and away the most popular New Year’s resolution, and I think we can all relate to an extent. Few are the brave ones looking to get fatter and unhealthier in 2024.

And this is a broad-reaching category, as I got several, more specific answers including:

averaging 8,000-10,000 steps per day

hitting the gym X amount of times per week

meal prepping weekly

eating healthier, in general

drinking more water than beer

All admirable goals. And if you can do them with your significant other, even better.

Although depending on your size difference and training styles, you might have to do your own thing once you get to the gym.

Aside from the obvious health benefits of better nutrition and more exercise, don’t forget the old adage:

Look good, feel good. Feel good…

More Sexy Time

I’m not sure if the two readers who sent me this one were trolling or if this is actually their New Year’s resolution.

Regardless, I support this goal for all couples.

I can’t believe I’m publicly admitting this, but sometime in late 2022, my husband and I were jokingly trying to estimate how many times we’d been, well, intimate since we met. It was the most math I’d done since high school calculus. Well, X amount of times per week times 52 weeks times X amount of years…

So — for scientific purposes — I kept a running tally all through 2023. It was pretty fun always trying to beat our record from the month before.

Now, we’re shooting for an even more prolific 2024. I truly don’t understand how some people think marriage is boring.

Save Money

This is another popular one. And in Joe Biden’s America, why wouldn’t it be?

Everything — and I mean EVERYTHING — is more expensive now. Between gas, groceries or even just a happy hour at the bar with friends, I feel like I can’t even leave the house for less than $100.

We all just have to remind ourselves of that line our moms used to scream at us from the front seat when we wanted McDonald’s as a kid: “WE GOT FOOD AT HOME.”

Anonymous writes, “My New Year’s resolution for my wife is to cut the Amazon delivery guy’s visits down to once a week. Not only is our credit card statement out of control, but she’s piling up boxes faster than I can burn them.”

A noble cause, Anonymous, but if she saves a week’s worth of purchases for just one day, she sticks to her resolution and neither one of your problems are solved.

Do More Traveling

I was happy to see a few people mention this one because this is mine, too!

Working remotely, I already move around quite a bit. But my “travels” are usually to the same places. So in 2024, I’m completely switching it up — starting next month when we head out on our unorganized camper van trip out West. No plans, just going where the wind takes us until we find ourselves in Phoenix.

And then we can make a cool video like this!

@ian.and.ana Danced around the world in 2023🥹🫶🏼details👇🏼 We’re @ian.and.ana an American couple who shipped our van to Europe! Follow our journey for travel tips, van life and kitties🫶🏼 📍Pisa, Italy 📍Secede Ridge, Dolomites Italy 📍New York, New York 📍Dubrovnik, Croatia 📍Algarve, Portugal 📍Manchester, England 📍Belgrade, Serbia 📍Gola Glava, Serbia 📍Hollywood, California 📍Oeschinen Lake, Switzerland 📍Schäfler Ridge, Switzerland 📍Alpe di Suisi, Dolomites Italy 📍New York, New York 📍Lago di Braies, Dolomites Italy 📍Bryce Canyon N.P, Utah 📍Cleveland, Ohio #2023recap ♬ Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex

I kid. My husband would pour hot sauce straight into his eyeballs before he would stomp to the “Cotton Eyed Joe” on top of a mountain. Or anywhere, really.

(But seriously, if anyone has any great hidden gems along Route 66 or nearby, send them to me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com.)

Try New Foods

You know, one really eye opening thing we tend to forget about New Year’s resolutions is that they don’t have to be productive.

Your only goals in life do not have to be getting skinnier, richer, stronger, higher up the corporate ladder and busier. Your goals could be to become more adventurous with cuisine, to spend more time relaxing, to take up basket weaving… or just to eat a lot of cheese.

So maybe you want to taste 10 different cheeses or try your hand at cooking Indian food or go full Fear Factor and eat some cockroaches! Life is short — do the things.

Yes, it’s important to be healthy, hydrated and all of that. But it’s also important to remember life is short and it’s OK to enjoy yourself, too.

After all, living to see a new year really is a reason to celebrate.

You can count me out on the cockroaches, though.

Drew From St. Louis Says Peloton Outrage Was Bullsh-t

Remember a ways back when the feminists went off on Peloton for the commercial about the guy who got his wife a Peloton for Christmas? And they said it was sexist because he was trying to force her to get in shape? Well that’s bullsh-t.

My wife has mentioned on a few occasions that she wanted to get a Peloton for the house, but she never pulled the trigger. Around Thanksgiving, she asked me if I’d be okay with her “treating herself” and buying an exercise bike with part of our tax return. I said sure. But she was too late… I already bought her one and had been hiding it under some junk in the shed.

Man I’ll never forget her face when I gave her that Peloton on Christmas Eve. Like I was husband of the year. Anyway she’s been pedaling away on that thing nearly every day since. I’ve even tried it out because my new years resolution is to not be a pud. Moral of the story the women who got mad about that commercial are probably just lazy.

Amber:

The backlash that ad received made absolutely no sense to me. And Peloton lost some $1.5 billion in market value over it, too.

If you missed it: Peloton released an ad in 2019 where a man surprises his wife with a Peloton bike for Christmas. People said it was offensive, dystopian and resembled a hostage video — as if the husband was forcing his already-slim wife into a torture chamber while he stood over her with a whip screaming, “Faster, fatty!”

Here it is:

A gift like no other. pic.twitter.com/AZJCoMy8vw — Peloton (@onepeloton) November 12, 2019

I will offer a small warning, though: If your wife has literally never brought up the desire to exercise or own an exercise machine, I probably wouldn’t recommend surprising her with a Peloton. I can see why that might come off as, “Hey, you’ve gained a few. Let’s fix that.”

But there’s nothing wrong with fitness gifts if your spouse is, in fact, into fitness. And if she actually wants a spin bike? Hell yeah, that’s an awesome gift!

Good job, Drew.

Let’s Welcome Tyler Back To The World

This might seem bad, but my wife and I actually made a resolution to spend LESS time together. And by that I mean making more time for ourselves. Having three kids takes a toll on your social life, so we made a pact to spend time with our respective friends at least once a month.

Let me explain, I’ll take care of the kids while she spends a Saturday at the salon, hanging out with her girlfriends, shopping, whatever she wants to do. Another day, she’ll be on kid duty while I get a chance to drink some beers with the guys without checking my phone every 5 minutes.

It probably doesn’t sound like much and it’s a little pathetic now that I’m typing it out but it’s been nothing but diapers, toys and “Bluey” reruns for a long time. We are excited to get back into the world.

Amber:

I don’t think this sounds bad at all. And I’m sure a whole lot of parents can relate. Hell, I don’t even have kids, and I could also do a better job of being more social.

But when your wife does go out with her friends, please let her enjoy her time and don’t be this guy.

My wife left me home alone with the kids to go out drinking with her friends. A lesser man might whine and complain, but instead I'm just playing Chumbawamba's 1997 hit "Tubthumping" over and over and over. On the jukebox at their bar. Using the TouchTunes app. pic.twitter.com/jqhbOLdddQ — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 17, 2019

Last week, I wrote about how Cameron Diaz (and one-third of Americans, apparently) believes husbands and wives should sleep in separate beds.

David Agrees With Cameron Diaz

It’s been 20 years since I’ve been married, but count me in the 33% who would opt for separate bedrooms. I wouldn’t go full separate houses, but I could see designing a house with a single doorway on the first floor that breaks off into two suites. There would be a massive his/hers walk-in closet in between along with a Jack and Jill bathroom customized for each. Both suites get a sleeping area big enough to accommodate a king bed, and each would also have an adjacent room for either sitting/reading/TV or a home office. Sleepovers would be welcome and encouraged.

Amber:

But if sleepovers are welcome and encouraged, why not just sleep in the same bed to begin with?

I don’t know, I can’t get on board with it. Obviously, you should do whatever works best in your marriage, but separate rooms could never be me. I’m trying to top that 2023 number I mentioned earlier.

Tim Solved The Separate Bedroom Problem

I would feel weird sleeping in a different room than my fiancee, but sometimes she probably wishes I did. I wake up at 4am for work, and she doesn’t usually come to life until 8 or so. But instead of separate beds, we do separate bathrooms.

That way I can sneak out of bed at 4 (I use a vibrating alarm on my watch so I don’t wake her) and get ready in the bathroom downstairs instead of the one off our bedroom. It solves two problems: She gets to sleep in and I don’t get yelled at for leaving beard shavings in the sink.

Amber:

Someone cue up the old Bud Light jingle because Tim is a “Real Man of Genius.“

Perfect. No notes.

Rapid Fire Of Internet Stuff I Liked:

Matt Leinart reveals the two words husbands hate the most. And upon some internal reflection, he’s absolutely right.

Life Hack: Set a phone reminder immediately after the first time she tells you about plans.

On a related note… (and sorry to re-open the wound, Lions fans).

A+ husband move right here. A little communication (even via a Post-It note) goes a long way.

There’s an old Chinese proverb that says, “The uglier you go to sleep, the prettier you wake up.”

OK, I lied. That’s just me saying that. But it’s true. Fellas, just let your girl do her ugly bedtime beauty rituals in peace.

Next Week: Online Dating

Next week is going to be a big one. We’re diving into the monster that is online dating, and I need your feedback.

Hit me with your worst Tinder nightmare, most outrageous encounter with someone you met on an app, biggest turn-offs on dating profiles OR even your online dating success stories. Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com, and remember I’m happy to keep you anonymous if you ask.

Happy Ending

Forget your “Spotify Wrapped.”

Grandma Droniak’s “Dating Wrapped” is the only 2023 summary we need.

@grandma_droniak heres my 2023 dating wrapped. thanks for all the support this year ♬ original sound – grandma_droniak

