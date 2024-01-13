‘I Was A 280-Pound WWE Male Wrestler. Now I’m A Female Fitness Coach. See My Transition!’

Videos by OutKick

Perhaps I’m late to the game on this one, but has anyone heard of this Gabbi Tuft character? No? Well, let me introduce you to her …

She was a he years ago in the form of a 280-pound WWE star. He transitioned to a she a few years back, and now she is penning a tell-all for Business Insider on just how hard it was to go from giant male wrestler to tiny female fitness coach.

“When I was a male WWE wrestler, I weighed 280 pounds, and my body fat was between 6% and 8%,” Tuft wrote this week. “Now, as a female fitness coach, I weigh 187 pounds, and my body fat is about 18%.”

Former WWE star Tyler Reks is now Gabbi Tuft

My God. What a jarring before and after. Goodness.

Before she was Gabbi Tuft — the female fitness coach and trans TikTok star (that’s original!) — he was WWE star Tyler Reks.

Reks competed in WWE from 2008-12, retired, and then transitioned to female in 2021. Wild decade. I don’t know much about WWE, but this Reks fella seemed pretty badass:

That’s all in the past, though. Now, it’s full steam ahead as Gabbi Tuft, which, as she writes, wasn’t the easiest thing to achieve seeing as Tyler was a 280-pound UNIT.

“To speed up the muscle reduction in my upper body, I stopped doing resistance training for my lower body,” she wrote. “To make my body burn muscle, I did cardio on the treadmill for a minimum of an hour daily. I would walk on an incline, holding my heart rate between 150 and 160 beats per minute. Some days, I would do this workout twice.

“Muscle mass started to peel away quickly once I started taking this approach. It was incredible to watch. When I started transitioning, I wore a size 14 to 16 in pants — now I’m a 10 or smaller. I used to wear size XXL or XXXL women’s tops; now, I wear larges and mediums.”

XXXL?! Didn’t even know they made such a thing. Congrats, I guess?

What a start to 2024.