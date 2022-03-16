I Hear They’re Good! Mike Tyson Producing Ear-Shaped Gummies

Mike Tyson’s attempting to take a bite out of the highly competitive edible market. The former heavyweight champion launched his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in the fall of 2021, and on Tuesday, Tyson 2.0 introduced a new product, Mike Bites, which are ear-shaped marijuana gummies.

“These actually taste good,” Tyson tweeted to promote the brand’s announcement.

Tyson’s edible ears are an obvious nod to his 1997 bout with Evander Holyfield. During the fight, Tyson infamously tore a piece of Holyfield’s ear off with his teeth, a gruesome low blow that ultimately cost Tyson $3 million.

In an ode to that “Bite Fight” 25 years ago, each Mike Bites gummy has a small chunk missing from the top of the ear – the same spot that Tyson gnawed away on Holyfield.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” Tyson 2.0 tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Neither a price nor a release date for the pre-munchie appetizer has been announced. However, the company did note that their products will be available at marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts, Nevada, and California. So you know where you can buy them. You just don’t know when. Keep your ears open for that news.

According to Tyson, “Each Tyson 2.0 product has been personally tested and approved by me. I’m better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I’m eager to share what we’ve created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have.”

Take your pick: Mike Tyson or weed gummies. Either way, you’re likely to end up on your ass.

