I Have No Idea What Actually Happens At The Met Gala, But Tickets Are A Ridiculous $50,000

Videos by OutKick

I’m going to be completely honest with all of you: I have zero idea what actually goes on at the Met Gala.

All I know is every year on social media I see a bunch of photos of ludicrous, batshit crazy outfits that nobody would ever actually wear in person.

You all know what I’m talking about.

Various celebrities and politicians that are already making millions of dollars, just flaunting it to the rest of us in the most absurd manner. Eating their escargot while drinking bottles of wine that are more expensive than the average monthly New York City rent of $3,350.

And then they have the gall to wonder why Hollywood’s award show ratings are getting absolutely decimated. It’s right there in front of you, hell – you’re even wearing it!

The Met Gala is an annual event in New York City featuring Hollywood’s most famous. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

This year’s Met Gala tickets are going for tens of thousands of dollars. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

THE MET GALA TAKES PLACE ON THE FIRST MONDAY OF MAY

This years year’s ticket prices to attend the Gala are reportedly the highest ever – going anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 according to Page Six.

Yes, for $50,000 celebrities can have the opportunity to be a part of the “in crowd” and on fashion mogul Anna Wintour’s good side.

Wikipedia describes the Gala as:

“The Gala is popularly regarded as the world’s most prestigious fashion event, and an invitation is highly sought after. Celebrities from various professional spheres, including fashion, film, television, theater, music, business, sports, social media and politics, are invited to the gala, organized by the fashion magazine Vogue.”

Sounds spectacular.

Apparently this year’s hosts are Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer. My gosh, it sounds like an absolute party. I better take out a loan now so I can drop that 50 grand because this is now a must-see event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Anna Wintour arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

ANNA WINTOUR HAS RUN THE MET GALA SINCE 1995

However, it appears that everything may not be rainbows and butterflies for Hollywood’s elite, as the Gala is receiving some push back.

Rumor has it that some are balking at the enormous ticket price and may be passing up the opportunity, Page Six reports.

“These people are already donating so much, to then ask for that amount is a lot,” the outlet said a source told them.

Could this be the sign of the haves actually feeling bad for the have nots?

Of course not, as the media outlet followed up with a quote from another source that scoffed at he accusation and said ““For every person that decides not to go, 20 people will line up behind them and beg to come.”

You’re damn right they will. Hollywood and celebrities are so pathetic they need to surround themselves with others that are equally as shallow and dense so they can all reaffirm to each other how much better they are than everyone else.

AOC slapped with ethics complaint for accepting free Met Gala tickets https://t.co/s47Sqbl0bU pic.twitter.com/xTxGRXcjQr — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2021

AOC RECEIVED AN ETHICS COMPLAINT FROM HER 2021 ATTENDANCE

I mean how could one miss seeing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being a hypocrite by wearing a red painted “Tax The Rich,” dress while cozying up with the very same people… who are rich?

I think what makes the Met Gala so cringe is that it’s actually held for a good cause. The event raises millions of dollars to help support the Metropolitan Museum of Arts. Okay, that’s cool and all.

But, what comes across so pathetic is that it brings out the worst in these people. Rather than donate in silence, they have to make sure everyone sees them and their ridiculous outfits. They are desperate for any validation.

The Met always draws headlines for people’s outfits. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Hollywood is seeing a growing resentment from the American people. . (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOW ABOUT THIS…

For anyone over in Hollywood that is reading this, I have an offer for you.

When May 1st comes around and you’re on your way to the Met to remind us why we hate you, I want you to look out the right window of that climate-friendly limousine that you’re riding in after you took a private flight to get to the city.

Around 75th street you’ll see a Heavenly place called, “The Blarney Stone.”

I’ll be there. With a $8 shot of well whiskey and a Coors Light.

I promise you will have more fun with me than sitting with all those stiffs at the Gala.

You’re all invited to where the real party is. Except you, AOC.