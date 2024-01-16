I Had An Affair With My Best Friend’s Husband, But I Had No Idea: ‘This S–t Is Insane,’ Woman Claims

Videos by OutKick

Australian OnlyFans star Honey Brooks, who became an OutKick Culture Department & Thursday Night Mowing League superstar by dumping out mowing content, finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Honey, unknowingly, has been carrying on an affair with her best friend’s husband via Only Fans direct messages. I know, I know, I know — how in the world is that possible? I hear you. I sense your disbelief that this is even possible, but I’ve never been an OnlyFans creator, so I’ll let the OF star explain how all of this went down and where we go from here.

“I woke up to all these messages and this s–t is just insane,” Brooks, who recently made headlines for admitting to enjoying sharing her husband with other women, began on an Instagram Reel that was posted Sunday. The messages were from one of her best friends who had caught her husband communicating with the OnlyFans star.

OnlyFans star Honey Brooks said she’s been carrying on an affair with her best friend’s husband, but she didn’t know because it was via the adult subscription site where she can’t see the men or any identifying information. / Instagram Reel

Brooks claims the man subscribed to her account around six months ago and bought up all of her presumably X-rated content. Things got to the point where the man, whom didn’t identify himself, decided to take the next step and hire Brooks for a girlfriend experience where the two cranked up the energy.

Didn’t she see some sort of identifying information that would tell her this was a man she knew?

“I have no idea who they are. They can sign up under whatever they name want,” Brooks told her fans. “We don’t get to see email addresses or anything like that.”

OK, go on.

Honey says the man blew through all sorts of cash on her as the girlfriend experience expanded to a three-month operation.

Then, out of nowhere, the guy disappears.

You’re damn right Honey wondered where this guy ran off to. He’d been blowing big money doing what men do on OnlyFans. She was loving the money.

What could have possibly gone wrong?

“He stopped messaging me because his wife found out,” Honey admitted. “His wife is one of my best friends!”

Now, here’s the real plot twist: Honey knew the man and has gone out with him and his wife over the years. They’re all friends.

“Now I’m thinking to myself: ‘Have I unknowingly had an affair with one of my best friend’s husbands?’” the country girl wondered. “I feel gutted. I feel gutted that he’s done that to her, that he’s done that to me.”

It sure sounds like it, girlfriend.

How will this all get ironed out? Honey claims she’s out of town, but when she gets home, they’re all going out to get coffee to clear the air.

That should do the job.

How should the best friend and Honey handle this situation?

Laugh it off. Does the best friend want to have a virtual girlfriend experience with Honey’s husband? He seems to be down for whatever. The Brooks family picks up the tab for beers this summer (right now in Australia) because the husband blew so much money on Honey.

Stay tuned. Honey claims she’ll update the situation ASAP.