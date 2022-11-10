“I Guess I Was The Write-In Candidate” Brooklyn Nets New Coach Jacque Vaughn

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn realizes that he was not the team’s first choice.

Like the rest of the basketball world, Vaughn heard the rumors that the team was interested in suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace the recently fired Steve Nash.

However, the Nets eventually backed off. Reportedly because of the backlash that they would face by hiring Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for an improper relationship with a female subordinate.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Nets-Knicks game, Udoka tried to make light of the awkward situation of being runner-up in the Nets’ coaching search.

Jacque Vaughn on not being the first choice for Nets head coach:



"I said to my wife, I might've not been her first choice and we've been together 20 years, so it could all work out" 😂 pic.twitter.com/qKLnQzqSWW — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 9, 2022

VAUGHN WAS AN ASSISTANT WITH THE NETS

Vaughn had been the interim head coach for the team since Nash’s firing last week. He went 2-2 before gaining his first official victory last night when the Nets defeated the Knicks 112-85.

He previously served as the team’s head coach for 10 regular-season games during the 2019-20 season, and is in his seventh season as an assistant coach with the franchise. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Orlando Magic. He missed the playoffs twice before being fired in his third season.

A special moment for Coach JV 👏 pic.twitter.com/N1vuloWi3K — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 10, 2022

VAUGHN HAS NOTHING TO LOSE

Vaughn did the only thing that he could in such a weird situation. Have a laugh about it, and go out and do the best that he can.

With an organization that is dealing with a team-imposed suspension on Kyrie Irving for who knows how long, Vaughn is going to have his work cut out for him.

The team seems to know the uphill battle its placed on Vaughn, by only giving him a deal that is for the rest of this year and next.