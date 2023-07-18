I Can’t Get Enough Of The Wokes Who Glue Their Hands To Roads & Are Walking Around With Huge Pieces Of Asphalt Stuck To Them

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go to Europe where the woke terrorist climate gangbangers are convinced they need to take the next step in their war to stop climate change or whatever they’re calling it these days.

That next step includes gluing their hands to streets around Europe in order to stop traffic and cause chaos. Ah, but there’s a silver lining to all this madness these gangbangers are causing — they’re now walking around with asphalt stuck to the palm that’s cut free by crews that jackhammer around the hand and then tell the gangbangers to figure out the rest.

That means we’re now getting content like this out of Berlin where two climate terrorist gangbangers are now walking around sharing a chunk of asphalt.

“Holy s–t,” a guy says as he takes a look at these hands that have been covered in resin.

LOLOLOLOLOL.

🇩🇪 What happens when climate change activists glue their hands to the street.



In Berlin, they just use a jackhammer and give them a piece. Let them figure out the rest.



Brilliant pic.twitter.com/OLyyAWFWna — Economy Politics (@taycottam) July 17, 2023

Reddit experts while it’s extreme to say the terrorists will lose their hands, it won’t be easy to get the concrete and asphalt off their hands without some serious amount of work. “The asphalt is easy. Gas will melt that. Then time for the resin. Your skin will eventually shed and slough it off,” one Reddit expert writes.

How exactly do you remove epoxy? Let’s check with an expert, another Reddit user.

“I do Marine work and depending on what Resin they used it could be pretty bad. I am going to assume they used epoxy and not vinyl ester for speed,” the user notes. “So, a two part epoxy resin with a fast curing catalyst (Assuming they used that) such as West System 105/205 mixed with concrete… yeah thats not going to be a good time. Cured Epoxy Resin when mixed with the right filler requires me to use an angle grinder diamond pad to remove in a timely manner. Even NON-filled 2 part marine epoxy resin has a tensile strength of about 7,000 PSI.”

Sounds like a lot of work, gangbangers.

“Have fun taking a s–t together,” a well-wisher wrote over the weekend on the social media site.

Look, while this is a huge pain in the ass for the common people who have to wait at intersections until these losers get jackhammered loose, this is incredible content for the internet. Take the video below of the guy wailing as the construction guys go to work trying to free his hand.

Rule #1 of gluing your hand to the road: You can’t act like a little bitch when the firefighters go to work. But if you do act like a little bitch, it’s going to make for great Internet comedy.

You can’t cement/glue your hand to the road then moan about the pain when they are getting you out. 🤦🏼‍♂️ always have a certain look about them oil protestors. Too much time on their hands… or in this case it’s cement. https://t.co/CAIkqcGnHp — Willy G Tattoo (@willygrattan) July 15, 2023

I still say I’d like to see these wokesters try this in Russia or China. How is it these gangbangers haven’t snuck into those two polluting nations and glued their hands to a runway? It seems like that would be a logical step in their fight. Let’s see how that goes.

Do you think the Chinese are jackhammering some German bro’s hand off the street? Not happening.

That’s why these terrorist scumbags keep doing this stuff in Europe where they’ll be coddled. Let’s see you losers go into real enemy territory to make a scene.