‘I Am Ecstatic’: Clay Travis Reacts To NFL Sunday Ticket Moving To Streaming

updated

Clay Travis reacted to Roger Goodell’s announcement that the NFL Sunday Ticket is now moving entirely to streaming, saying “Hallelujah.”

The OutKick founder explained that this is good news for those who have had trouble watching their favorite team play when they are out of market and in other regions of the country.

Clay is very happy about this, saying that NFL fans should now be able to watch their favorite team from wherever they are, whether in the U.S. or even outside the country.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here:

Clay TravisNFLNFL Sunday Ticket

Written by OutKick Flash

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here