Hypocritical Trans Activists Use Violence To Protest Dave Chappelle’s Jokes￼

Comedian Dave Chappelle is one of the last remaining comedians with cultural influence. He’s mercurial. His commentary is all-encompassing.

Potential subjects of Chappelle’s bits are wide-ranging. He derides all races, religions, and identifications. Such strategy makes him almost singular in today’s comedy.

It also makes him a leading target for protestors.

Chappelle has been subject to various outrage campaigns since Netflix released his special, “The Closer,” in the fall of 2021. Critics still rage that Chappelle dared to address transgenderism humorously on stage.

Low-level Netflix staffers organized walkouts in protest of the comedian.

This week, Chappelle opened up about the lengths to which protesters went to shut down one of his performances. He told podcast co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey that the First Avenue club in Minneapolis canceled his show in July over said backlash.

Moreover, the venue owners canceled the show only “hours” before Chappelle planned to take stage.

“Literally, I was on a plane on the tarmac on my way to Minneapolis and the owners called me and they decided that they wanted to cancel the show.

“I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban anything they deemed transphobic. This is a wild stance for an artistic venue to take, especially one that’s historically a punk rock venue.”

First Avenue then released a statement to apologize for ever booking someone who violates joke-police policy.

“To staff, artists and our community. We hear you. And we are sorry,” the club’s statement read.

“To tell people we hear you was okay — fine. You hear them. But you’re sorry for booking me? What’s there to be sorry about, is the position that I was taking,” on he goes.

Eggs

Chappelle and his team then booked a new venue for that night. There, trans-rights protesters met the comedian with eggs.

“So I get to the show that night, and of course protestors came — what a scene. You wouldn’t believe it. These were grown people of various genders and gender identities. They threw eggs. They threw eggs at the people who were lined up to see the show,” explains Chappelle.

Understand that the very trans activists claiming Chappelle’s jokes could cause violence used literal violence to intimidate him.

He spoke about the irony:

“One of the things that these people, the trans and their surrogates, always say is that my jokes are somehow gonna be the root cause of some impending violence,” he said. “But I gotta tell you, as abrasive as [the activists] were — the way they were protesting, throwing eggs at people, throwing barricades, cussing and screaming — nobody beat ’em up,” he said, joking that even “the crowd at a Luther Vandross concert would f–k these n—as up.”

Ultimately, Netflix has had Chappelle’s back. And unlike most targets of the mob, the comedian refuses to apologize, to get in line, to succumb to thought restrictions.

Dave Chappelle revealed the vulnerability of the cancel culture movement by disobeying commands, leaving the leeches powerless.

The media, trans activists, and perpetually offended hate him for that. They want to silence him. They want to ruin him, to prevent him from performing comedy.

“They want to be feared. ‘If you say this, then we will punish you — we will come to … f–k your show up,’” Chappelle adds. “And they just don’t get to do that to me.”

He notes, “Art is a nuanced endeavor. I have a belief that they are trying to take the nuance out of speech and American culture.”

Astutely put.

Chappelle addresses the most burning social issues through the lens of comedy. He does so effectively.

His perspective is often contrary to the prevailing narrative, be it transgenderism or the persecution of Kanye West.

Chappelle is actually funny. He is among a short list of uncancelable figures.

Such status comes with hit pieces, protests, and apparently eggs from the self-proclaimed tolerant Left.