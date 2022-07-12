Hype Building For A Big Year 2 For Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is making the rounds during NFL vacation time. He appeared yesterday on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and talked about his struggles last year. “There were definitely some times where you’re on a losing streak of five or six games in a row, it gets a little rough,” Lawrence told Colin. “I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is sacked by Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams during the game at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Jags season was a mess, going 3-14 and dealing with the mess that fired head coach Urban Meyer created. Remember, Trevor was 38-2 in the 40 games he appeared at Clemson. He won a national championship as a freshman and then lost in the championship game the following year and the semi’s the year after that.

There was no way he was ready for what he had to deal with in year one with the Jags, “It was challenging. I think I learned a lot from last year. You get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had done in the past. I have a lot greater appreciation for winning.”

As Lawrence enters his second season, Doug Pederson enters as his new Quarterback whisperer. All signs are that they already have a great relationship building. “We’re building toward something special,” Lawrence said to CBS HQ. “It’s been great, just the way (Doug) interacts with the team, the way he leads. I think personality-wise, we’re similar. We get along well. Our demeanors are very similar.

“Obviously he played quarterback, he’s won a Super Bowl as a player and as a coach, so he knows how to get there. He knows how to do it.” Lawrence continued, “I think that’s really important to have in a leader like that. And just the energy he’s brought to the building has been awesome, and really building that trust of the team, he’s done a great job.”

The Jags kick off the NFL preseason playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, August 4th. The Hall of Fame ceremony is Saturday the 5th, and all-time Jag great, tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.