Hurricanes Will Protect Home Ice

Devils vs. Hurricanes, 8:00 ET

Over in Dallas and on Edmonton’s team, we had a player score four goals for their team in one game. Both teams lost the game. I don’t know how often four goals from one guy happens, but I’d have to imagine the player that does it is on the winning team. I’m not expecting four goals from one player in this one, but let’s take a look at what will happen in the Devils vs. Hurricanes, Game 2.

Game 1 was kind of a breeze for the Hurricanes. They are the home team and had a clear rest advantage. That can often mean that they are going to be rusty, but in this one there were no signs of rust as they jumped out to an early lead and never really looked back. The Hurricanes took the game 5-1 and only one of those was an empty net score. The Devils needed to fight off the Rangers in seven games and probably were a little worn out from that series. I do expect a bit of a better effort here, but they still had just one day off between games. They have had three games in the same time period that Carolina had just one.

After a Game 7 victory, the Devils looked flat and tired against the Hurricanes. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

For Carolina to win this game, all they really need to do is use their speed. I think they have more than enough to win the series and put the Devils to rest. It doesn’t seem like most NHL teams are taking care of their home ice advantage in these playoffs, but the Hurricanes would do themselves a big favor by protecting it one more time here before the series shifts over to New Jersey. It is easy to be a writer and say that the Devils need to put more effort into this one, but that’s really the big key. They were outshot something like 20-2 in the first period. They couldn’t muster offense and their defense was getting exhausted.

The reality is that the Hurricanes jumped out to a huge lead. I’d expect the Devils to be able to make this a series, but right now this doesn’t set up to favor them much. I’ll back the Hurricanes at home at -115.

