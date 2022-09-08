Hurricanes Will Crush Southern Miss

Southern Miss vs. Miami, Saturday, September 10, 12 ET

College Football has already been good to the Outkick readers, as of writing this, we are 7-4 through the first two weeks of the sport. Yes, technically, this is week two, but we did have games for week zero, so those are in there too. Let’s see if we can grab another unit in this game between Southern Miss and Miami.

Southern Miss opened their season with a game against Liberty, it wasn’t great seeing as they lost 29-27 in 4 overtimes. At least this game was interesting, the Miami opener was over basically before it started, but more on that later. For the Golden Eagles, their passing game will need some work. Their entire offense is essentially just asking Frank Gore Jr. to rush the ball. And, rush the ball, he did. He had 32 carries and racked up 178 yards with two touchdowns. So, how are they going to battle a Miami team that will basically stand there and dare them to throw the ball. It is kind of cool that Gore is going to play against his father’s alma mater. Still, sentimentality aside, I really have no idea how they will be effective offensively if they can’t get anything from their quarterback.

Miami’s opening game was pretty boring. They destroyed Bethune Cookman, not that it was surprising, but they won by 57 points. No one on the team looked super amazing or anything as it was pretty balanced overall. Their running backs accounted for seven rushing touchdowns and 305 yards. Some of that was an increased emphasis on the run, but they clearly weren’t being stopped either. Starter Tyler Van Dyke was fine as well but didn’t have to do too much. He ended up passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. This game really shouldn’t be a test for the Hurricanes either.

I legitimately think that the Hurricanes could score 50 in this game by themselves. Southern Miss isn’t terrible, their defense is adequate, but offensively, I really think they are going to struggle to move the ball and Miami should get the ball in good spots for almost the entire game. I’ll take Miami to cover the big number. Miami -25 at -110.

