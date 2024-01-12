Hurricanes Seth Jarvis Politely Declines Your All-Star Vote Because He’s Got A Non-Refundable Trip To Mexico Planned

Videos by OutKick

Being an NHL All-Star is always an honor. However, if you have a Mexican vacation planned like Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis does, you may want to pass.

Especially if that trip is non-refundable.

Sebastian Aho was selected as the Canes‘ first nominee to the All-Star Game in Toronto. However, the league will announce 12 skaters and 4 goalies who will head to Toronto via a fan vote.

That’s Jarvis’ opportunity to make the game. His 31 points through 41 games is a pretty decent case for an appearance, especially if those hockey nuts in Raleigh can rally themselves and churn out votes.

Jarvis even had a goal and two assists for a three-point night on Thursday in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

However, when asked after the game if that was his final pitch to fans, he said it wasn’t because he has plans that weekend.

"IT'S TOO LATE, I'm going to Mexico!"



With the fan vote closing at midnight I asked Jarvy if the goal and two assists was a last minute push –>#NHLAllStarVote Seth Jarvis | @wral pic.twitter.com/yJZtQlVaf1 — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) January 12, 2024

“It’s too late, I’m going to Mexico,” Jarvis said. “I’ve got a non-refundable trip now. I’m totally set on warm weather, but I still do appreciate all the effort.”

Seth Jarvis is headed south of the border while NHL All-Stars head north. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Going To All-Star Weekend Is An Honor; Planning A Vacation Like Jarvis Did Is More Fun

Here’s the thing about any All-Star Game: it’s an honor to be selected. I should know, I was a 2014 Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Ice Hockey League All-Star (barely). But going means missing out on a nice little break just before the final stretch of the season.

We already saw Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand cancel an Airbnb in San Diego to go spend a February weekend in frigid Toronto.

Also, it’s not like there’s time to enjoy the city. Players fly in, do some press, take part in the skills competition, play in the game, and then leave.

So, yeah, it’s an incredible honor, but you can’t blame a guy for wanting to kick it on the beach with a margarita in his hand as he gears up for the final leg of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Luckily, for Jarvis and his vacation plans, he was not among the Top 12 as of January 9.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle