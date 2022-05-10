Hunter Biden Turned to Hollywood Lawyer To Pay Off Tax Debt

Clay Travis joined “Hannity” to discuss reports that Hunter Biden turned to a Hollywood lawyer to pay off over $2 million in tax debt.

“This is calling and demanding an investigation,” Travis said. “Let’s just think for a moment how this would be covered by the media. If Donald Trump, Jr. had been several million dollars in debt and some random big shot lawyer … had suddenly cut a check to pay over $2 million in back taxes was allowing him to live a lavish lifestyle outside of LA and there were no questions being asked about it?”

As it stands, the president’s son is awaiting the results of an investigation into his finances by a Delaware grand jury.

“How do you think people would have reacted if Donald Trump Jr. had $2 million in back taxes and won of Trump’s top advisers decided to pay it off?”

