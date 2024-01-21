Arizona Booster Torches Jedd Fisch In Blunt Text Message

Videos by OutKick

Arizona booster Humberto Lopez isn’t happy Jedd Fisch took the Washington job.

Fisch left the Arizona Wildcat for the Huskies following Kalen DeBoer taking the Alabama job, and the situation has been very icy.

The former Arizona coach turned current Huskies leader previously claimed in January he wasn’t going anywhere. Less than two weeks later he left Tucson for Seattle. Add in the fact his exit meeting with the team allegedly lasted just a few minutes, and it’s not hard to understand why the situation is bitter.

He definitely won’t be getting free beers near campus down in Arizona in the near future.

Arizona booster rips Jedd Fisch.

Well, Lopez – a major Arizona booster – decided to send Fisch a text absolutely torching him for abandoning the Wildcats.

“You could have been a legend here at Arizona had you stayed. I went out of my way to make sure you didn’t get our best players. I don’t ever wish anyone bad luck and you are the first one. You disappointed me. I thought we were friends,” Lopez said in a text to Fisch, according to KVOA-TV News Director Cathie Batbie.

You can read the entire text below.

UA donor, Humberto Lopez, sent a personal message to Jedd Fisch. pic.twitter.com/p3yizusG93 — Cathie Batbie (@cbatbie) January 21, 2024

Do we think Lopez and Fisch will be sitting down soon to catch up over beers and steaks? Absolutely not.

That is a ruthless text from the Arizona booster. Saying you “don’t ever wish anyone bad luck” and then carving out an exemption for Jedd Fisch is honestly a bit hilarious.

Lopez is out here talking like he’s a mafia boss after one of his guys snitched to the feds. Is this “The Godfather” or college football?

Arizona booster Humberto Lopez rips Jedd Fisch in text message. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

This is a reminder that you simply can’t beat college football. It’s the greatest sport in America because the drama and nonsense off the field easily matches whatever goes down on the gridiron. Jedd Fisch left for Washington to get the bag, and an Arizona booster is texting him like a teenager who just had their heart broken. Are you not entertained? We’ll see how Fisch does with the Huskies, but the drama has been unbeatable before even coaching a snap in Seattle.