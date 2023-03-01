In The Market For Human Skin Jackets? Do I Have The eBay Seller For You!

Videos by OutKick

Love being warm AND human skin? Does eBay – which apparently still exists – have a deal for you!

Apparently, one seller is making a killing by making custom order jackets made entirely of human skin. Who knew there was a market for that sort of thing!

The eBay account – subtly named, The Flesh Krafter – makes these disgusting jackets for a reasonable price of $720, but there is a piece of bad news for you freaks out there …

Flesh Krafter says, unfortunately, these coats are only made to resemble human flesh and are NOT actually the real thing. Sad!

“Human Skin Jacket – made to order,” the product description states. “Here’s how it works. You send me a jacket that you know fits and feels right to you. I then cover it in a replica of human skin and either deliver it to you or dispatch it to you.”

All right. Here are some pictures. Hope you didn’t have a big breakfast.

Human skin jackets available on eBay if you’re interested

Truly, truly disgusting. I’m queasy and I know they aren’t actually real (allegedly). And it’s not even the nice kind of fake human skin, either. It’s the gross, decayed, scabby fake human skin they probably got at Walmart!

Here’s more info straight from Flesh Krafter’s eBay page, which is a WILD ride if you wanna kill a few minutes.

“THE JACKET WILL HAVE ONE EXTERNAL POCKET AND ONE INTERNAL POCKET. THEY INCORPORATE FACES, NIPPLES, EARS AND EVEN TATTOOS – BUT BE WARNED….THEY ARE HEAVY.

THEY ARE MADE FROM A SILICONE LATEX LAMINATE, UNIQUE TO ME. AND ARE CRUDLEY SEWN TOGETHER OVER YOUR JACKET.

I HAVE ONLY BEEEN ABLE TO FIND ONE OTHER PERSON ON THE NET DOING THESE – AND HIS ARE CRAP AND 3 TIMES THE PRICE.“

eBay selling human skin jackets!

Can’t imagine why Flesh has only been able to find one other person on the internet making skin jackets. Weird.

Anyway, judging by some of the weirdos in the comment section, these bad boys are flying off the virtual shelves.

“These are awesome and look great with my other items from the flesh krafter. A real talent and great service. Thank you,” one person wrote.

“It’s always a pleasure to receive a parcel from thefleshkrafter because even though you have seen the photos, it’s not until you hold the piece in your hands that you realize the skill and detail involved in creating these masterpieces,” said another.

Great feedback for our man Flesh Krafter! Keep killing it, Flesh.

Hope 2023 is your best fake skin jacket year yet!