Hulk Hogan Rescues Teen Trapped In Flipped Car

Hulk Hogan played a real-life hero Sunday night when he rescued a teen girl who flipped her car on a Florida highway.

The legendary wrestler was cruising in Tampa with his wife, Sky Daily, and his friend, Jake Rask, when a horrific crash happened right in front of them. A car swerved across multiple lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss. In the process, it clipped another car, which flipped over and tumbled, according to TMZ.

Hulk and Jake immediately pulled over and ran to help.

Jake reportedly popped the woman’s airbag, and both men helped to pull the 17 year old out of her vehicle. Hulk & Co. then waited on scene until paramedics arrived.

Thankfully, everyone walked away from the accident.

Sky posted about the ordeal on social media Monday morning.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” she wrote. “I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

This whole thing is straight out of a fever dream.

Imagine you’re in a horrible crash, your vehicle turned over. You’re disoriented and wondering if you’re dead. Suddenly, an angel reaches for your hand and pulls you out.

But the angel is Hollywood Hulk Hogan in his nWo shirt.

Hell yeah, brother.

