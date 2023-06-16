Hugh Hefner’s Son Joined OnlyFans Against His Wife’s Wishes To Fund His Pokémon Obsession

Videos by OutKick

Some people join OnlyFans as a way to support their family. Others join the platform to make some extra cash posing nude so that they can buy things like comic books and trading cards. Although, there are likely many more who are hoping to turn it into a career.

One of those who is using the subscription-based platform to fund their card collection is Hugh Hefner’s 33-year-old son, Marston Hefner. He’s apparently got quite the Pokémon obsession and has his eye on one card in particular.

The Playboy founder’s son sat down with Page Six to discuss his OnlyFans endeavor and the collection he’s funding with it. Marston said of the decision to join the platform, “This is like a way for me to get some income so that I can buy that Pokémon card that I really want.”

That’s a perfectly normal response to that question. So how does his wife Anna, who he married in August of 2022, feel about him posing nude for money on OnlyFans?

Well it turns out she’s not as into it as he is. Marston said, “She’s not crazy about me being on OnlyFans. She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests – taking risks.”

I’m sure that’s exactly how she would put it. She’s not into him taking his clothes off for strangers, but as long as he’s living out his dreams and taking risks then everything is fine with her.

But this isn’t all about Pokémon cards. That would be silly. Sure it’s mostly about the cards and his comic book collection, but it’s also about financial security.

Marston Hefner Isn’t His Father

Marston sees his OnlyFans income, and possibly his collection, as a “long-term avenue for further financial security.” In other words, he’s doing it for them and not just himself.

His thoughtfulness doesn’t end there. He’d be all on board with his wife creating her own OnlyFans. He’s the son of Hugh Hefner after all.

While that has made him a little more open about his ideas of what a relationship is, it has also taught him there are line that he won’t cross. For instance he’s good with open relationships.

Marston Hefner arrives at the E3 party (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

“If she wanted to do an open relationship, we’ll talk about it. If she wanted to do anything sexual, that’s a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it.”

But his wife has to agree to that. You’re not going to find Marston doing whatever he wants like his old man, except for the whole OnlyFans thing. Other than that he’s not straying from his marriage.

“I think we grew up with parents who, like, maybe the father could stray, or it was more acceptable for the male to do whatever they want,” Marston said. “That’s not – I don’t believe in that.”

While wisely not disclosing how much money his nudes are bringing in, he did say he’ll be able to purchase a Pokémon Trophy card before the end of the year. Those bad boys can go for six figures.

And people thought that having Hugh Hefner as a father would screw a kid up.

Here’s a man in his 30s, who is chasing his dreams and building a comic book and trading card collection, off of nudes he sells to strangers on the internet.

That’s about as normal as it gets.