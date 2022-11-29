Hugh Freeze Agrees To Give Up Control Of His Social Media: REPORT

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has reportedly agreed to step aside from his social media accounts.

The Tigers hired Freeze Monday, and the job reportedly came with a very interesting string attached.

SI’s Pat Forde reported that as part of the deal, Freeze “agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts.”

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Why would Hugh Freeze reportedly have to give up his social media accounts?

As pointed out by OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau, there is a ton of baggage surrounding Hugh Freeze. He was run out of Oxford after allegedly using a university phone to contact escort services, but that’s probably not the motivating issue behind this reported condition in the contract.

Let’s not forget he allegedly DM’d a former Liberty student and sexual assault survivor defending Ian McCaw. McCaw left Baylor following the sexual assault scandal within the athletic department program. Liberty also dealt with it’s own alleged massive sexual assault scandal that was the focus of a huge lawsuit.

Why did a D1 football coach allegedly send an unsolicited message on social media to a woman he didn’t know about a sexual assault lawsuit? That still remains clear, but it’s an incredibly inappropriate thing to do. There’s never a reason for a university employee or a grown man to ever privately message a woman in the manner he allegedly did.

Why is the head football coach at Liberty University DMing me during and after my lawsuit with LU?



At almost midnight.



When I didn’t tag him.



& I haven’t responded to the other DMs he’s sent over the months



Publicly naming so he can see that I don’t want direct contact w/ him pic.twitter.com/K3icZAuops — Chelsea Andrews (@chelsandrews) July 10, 2022

Freeze’s Twitter needs to be updated.

If the report from Forde is true, the person responsible for running Freeze’s social media account isn’t doing a great job.

As of Tuesday morning, his Twitter bio still has a Liberty background photo and Liberty contact email. Somebody – really anybody – might want to update that. At least the avatar photo features Auburn gear.

Hugh Freeze’s Twitter account needs to be updated. (Credit: Hugh Freeze/Twitter)

Given the amount of baggage Freeze is carrying with him to Auburn, there’s likely going to be a ton of stories about behind the scenes dealings. After all, this deal was reported days before it became official and the background check was “extensive,” according to the same SI report. Ross Dellenger the “delay” in the hiring “was rooted in an extensive exploration” of Freeze’s background.

Well, the ball is now rolling with the Tigers, and now, we’ll see how everything shakes out with Freeze and Auburn. OutKick has also reached out to Auburn officials, and we will update you with any statement they provide once we get it.