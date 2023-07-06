Hug A Liberal, Their Propaganda Is Continually Being Exposed | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden and his communist COVID lackeys colluded with Big Tech to censor Americans and push vaccine propaganda?!

Yeah, no duh.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you see a Liberal this week – they are very easy to spot – give em a hug, they could use it. Not only is Pride month over, not only did we celebrate the USA this week, but the rule of law and U.S. Constitution have really hit the Libs hard.

Last week we got not one, not two, but THREE favorable Supreme Court rulings upholding religious freedom, merit-based achievement AND personal financial accountability. But that’s not all, this week a federal judge has issued an injunction, blocking the Biden Regime from contacting and colluding with social media companies to censor and suppress content and information that goes against the preferred propaganda!

Surprise to nobody

A US District Court Judge determined that … hold your shock and awe … the Biden Administration likely colluded with Big Tech wardens to censor and suppress PROTECTED speech during the never-ending glorified cold that was the COVID pandemic.

We have Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and former Missouri AG now Senator Eric Schmitt to thank for bringing this case forward and documenting the countless examples of First Amendment infringement brought to us by the Big Tech plus Big Government plus Big Guy menage a trois.

And it just so happens that I know a thing or two about this BS given I was personally signaled out by Biden’s White House Digital Director

To be “reduced” because of my outspoken objection to the COVID vax and more specifically, COVID vax mandates.

The judge in this instance quite accurately pointed out that “each example or category of suppressed speech was conservative in nature,” which he called “quite telling.”

Yeah, no freakin kidding.

But guess who is pretty salty about all this?

The neutral and unbiased mainstream media. Turns out, the New York Times – perhaps the biggest benefactor of the First Amendment and free speech given they are a NEWS OUTLET – is worried this injunction could curtail efforts to censor conservatives in the future.

Well too bad, so sad.

We aren’t there yet, but just wait till conservatives are fully unbridled and unmuzzled, the truth is gonna leak out like a sieve and when it does, watch out.

Oh and P.S. I would personally like an apology from every single one of these blue check COVID fear porn weirdos who repeatedly claimed any critique on vaccine efficacy was “disinformation.”

Your COVID vaccines are useless for most people and should have always been a personal choice.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

