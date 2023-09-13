HuffPost Correspondent Uses 9/11 To Declare Trump Worse Than Osama Bin Laden

Videos by OutKick

A White House correspondent for HuffPost used the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to declare former President Donald Trump worse than Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the terrorist attack.

On Monday, S.V. Date posted the following message on X:

Twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy.



That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

Date then downplayed the events of 9/11, arguing Jan. 6 was more egregious:

“Osama bin Biden [maybe SIC, maybe not], after all, had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States. Our 45th president had,” he said. “Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93.”

Date is aloof. He tried to exploit the anniversary of the darkest day in American history for relevancy on social media.

September 11, 2001, was an al-Qaeda-ordered terrorist attack on our homeland in which thousands of our citizens died. Bid Laden was behind the attack.

By comparison, there is still no proof Trump was behind the riot at the Capitol, where Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was killed.

Speaking of the Capitol, the official 9/11 report learned Ziad Jarrah, who hijacked United 93, was likely tasked to crash into said building.

“Jarrah’s objective was to crash his airliner into symbols of the American Republic, the Capitol or the White House,” says the report. “He was defeated by the alerted, unarmed passengers of United 93.”

And yet a White House correspondent for a legacy media outlet says Jan. 6 was worse than that.

Date’s comparison is cringe. And were the HuffPost a credible outlet, it would be ashamed to employ him.

But the outlet isn’t ashamed. Of course, it is not. In fact, Date has pushed this very talking point for years:

Oh great, I get to dust this one off. https://t.co/oDSxZo7eSR pic.twitter.com/5xdxJzFOKt — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 11, 2023

Osama bin Laden was a violent terrorist who orchestrated the murders of innocent American men, women, and children. Donald Trump sent mean tweets and wanted to build a wall.

