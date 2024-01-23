Report Suggests Hue Jackson Could Somehow Be Paid To Coach Football Again, This Time At A Division II School

Videos by OutKick

The career trajectory of Hue Jackson is one of the most unbelievable things in the history of careers, not just football coaching careers, but careers in general, and it sounds like the man is about to somehow earn himself a paycheck from another university.

According to HBCU Legends, Division II Morehouse College in Atlanta is negotiating a contract to make Jackson the program’s next head coach.

Morehouse College is an all men’s, private historically black liberal arts school that has just over 2,000 students. If you’re the athletic department at Morehouse College, you’re thrilled to be linked to a former head coach in the NFL.

But if you’re Jackson, well, reality may not be as sweet.

Hue Jackson, who has lost everywhere he’s coached, may land another coaching job at the Division II level. (USA TODAY/The Tuscaloosa News)

Jackson was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns less than six years ago. Sure, he may have only won three games in two and a half seasons at the helm, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he was, in fact, the head coach of an NFL team.

After being fired by the Browns, Jackson had a brief stint as a “special assistant head coach” with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 before becoming the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State in Nashville in 2021.

After one season in Nashville, Jackson was hired as the head coach at Grambling State where he proved zero naysayers wrong by coaching the team to two losing seasons before being fired and complaining on his way out the door.

While some may say that bringing up all the losing Jackson has managed to do is simply piling on, it’s impossible to ignore, especially when you look at his most-recent coaching history.

Since 2016 when hired as the head coach of the Browns up until this past season as the head coach at Grambling, the number of winning seasons Jackson has been a part of is zero. The 2018 Bengals had a losing record when he was on staff and Tennessee State went 5-6 during his one season there.

I’m never going to knock anyone for continuing to do what they love, especially when we’re talking about a guy like Jackson who is doing his best to coach and mentor young men. This is more of an indictment on Morehead and any other universities that could consider hiring Jackson if they’re truly looking to have anything at all resembling a winning culture.