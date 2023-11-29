Hue Jackson – Who Has Only Lost Everywhere He’s Coached – Claims He Deserved Another Year At Grambling After Being Fired

Videos by OutKick

In year two as the head football coach at Grambling, Hue Jackson led the Tigers to their best record since the 2019 season. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, it was still a losing season as Grambling went 5-6 on the year. Now, the man who has lost everywhere he’s ever been is unemployed, yet again, and is not happy about it.

Jackson was officially hired in December of 2021 and in his first season at the HBCU he posted a 3-8 record. While his 5-6 record in 2023 was undoubtedly an improvement, Grambling’s leadership didn’t think it was enough and fired the former NFL head coach.

The 58-year-old is used to being let go, but this particular instance appears to have gotten under his skin as he’s gotten candid about why he deserved another year at the helm.

“At the end of the day, people will only focus on the wins and losses, but I know for a fact … we were turning that program back into the monster that we all wanted it to be,” Jackson told Offscript. “But that takes time.”

“You have to give it three years when you come in the first year. You don’t want to walk in and run all the players at it,” said Jackson. “I’m not just talking about Grambling but about any place. You need to make sure you understand the lay of the land. And I would have felt though it was warranted (to be fired) if this year looked like the first year.”

Hue Jackson, who has lost everywhere he’s coached, does not agree with Grambling firing him after another losing season. USA TODAY/The Tuscaloosa News Swac Media Day

While Jackson’s claim that the program was turning the corner for the better may be a fair one, he hasn’t exactly done anything in his coaching career that would lead the higher-ups at Grambling to have faith in him.

Hue Jackson coached 55 games in the NFL and posted an overall record of 11-44 while never coaching either the Raiders or the Browns to a winning season. During his time with the Browns, he somehow kept his job into the 2018 season after going 1-31 over the course of the previous two seasons.

Jackson continued his losing ways at Grambling going 8-14. The university will reportedly pay the remainder of his contract for the remainder of the fiscal year. He originally signed a four-year, $1.6 million contract in December 2021.