Huddle Up: USFL Reveals First Three Weeks Of Schedule

The inaugural season of the new United States Football League is less than a month away, and football fans now know the dates, start times, stadium location and TV networks for each of the first three weekends of the league’s 10-week schedule.

The USFL had previously announced full details of Weeks 1 and 2, and we now know the specifics for each of the four matchups for Week 3, which will kick off with a Saturday doubleheader on FOX. On Saturday, April 30, Kevin Sumlin’s Houston Gamblers will face Todd Haley’s Tampa Bay Bandits at 4 p.m. EST.

In primetime on FOX, the Michigan Panthers meet the Pittsburgh Maulers at 8 p.m., a game featuring Michigan quarterback and recent USFL No. 1 draft pick Shea Patterson against fellow first round QB selection Kyle Lauletta.

The second half of Week 3 will be played on Sunday, May 1, starting at 2:30 p.m. on USA as the Birmingham Stallions take on the New Orleans Breakers. The Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals conclude the weekend at 8 p.m. on Peacock.

All four games will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the same as the previous two weeks. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each adult can receive up to three free single-day tickets for children under 15. All tickets throughout the regular season will be “single day,” which allows entry to all USFL games played in Birmingham on any one date. General admission, premium, and reserved tickets are now available for purchase at theUSFL.com.

All future game assignments (Week 4-10) will be announced two weeks prior to kickoff, meaning Week 4 details will be released no later than Monday, April 25.

The USFL season kicks off with the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on April 16 at 7:30pm EST at Protective Stadium. The primetime matchup will be presented live on FOX, NBC, and Peacock.

USFL 2022 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE IN BIRMINGHAM

WEEK 1 (April 16-17 at Protective Stadium)

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (Saturday 4/16 at 7:30 PM ET on FOX/NBC)

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers (Sunday 4/17 at 12:00 PM ET on NBC)

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers (Sunday 4/17 at 4:00 PM ET on USA)

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers (Sunday 4/17 at 8:00 PM ET on FS1)

WEEK 2 (April 22-24 at Protective Stadium)

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Friday 4/22 at 8:00 PM ET on USA)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Saturday 4/23 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Saturday 4/23 at 7:00 PM ET on FS1)

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits (Sunday 4/24 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC)

WEEK 3 (April 30-May 1 at Protective Stadium)

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers (Saturday, 4/30 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Saturday, 4/30 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 PM ET on USA)

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock)