HS Hockey Player Runs Into The Stands To Fight Opponent’s Father

Videos by OutKick

You’ve seen old-school professional hockey players go into the stands to fight fans, but have you ever seen a high schooler go into the stands — while wearing skates — to fight a fan? Now you have.

Let’s go to the appropriately named Alpha Ice Complex in Pittsburgh last Thursday where Shaler Area HS and Latrobe were facing off in a game when things turned ugly around 11 p.m. That’s when a player for Shaler dropped the gloves and went into the stands to get it on.

Pittsburgh TV station KDKA reported Tuesday night that the fight was between two hockey dads with sons on opposing teams. According to the TV station, a father named Sean Myers told police that an opposing player was playing dirty and throwing punches. Myers decided to confront the player when the game ended.

The mother of the opposing player confronted Myers and that’s when things escalated. Her husband, Richard Thom stepped up against Myers and it was go time.

High school hockey between Shaler and Latrobe.

Happened this past Thursday.

Wild scene. pic.twitter.com/eloERQwUQC — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) February 14, 2022

Here’s where things get wild. Hang with KDKA as they walk us through the action:

“There are two versions of what happens next. Myers told police Thom charged him and put him in a headlock while Thom said the only reason he put Myers in a headlock is because he was pushed from behind and thought Myers was coming at him,” KDKA reported.

“During the altercation, police say Thom’s son, the player on the Shaler team, ran into the stands and joined the fight.

“Police went back to the ice rink the next day and reviewed surveillance video from the manager. In that video, police said Thom’s wife could be seen yelling at Myers and pointing her finger at him. Police said Thom could be seen walking over towards Myers but was being held back by his wife. Then, police said, the video showed Thom running past his wife and lunging at Myers.

“The Thom’s son apparently then ran into the stands, threw a punch and was dragged away by somebody in the crowd.”

Got it?

The high school player who ran into the stands to fight the dad has been suspended indefinitely and the local Gary Bettman will have to decide on financial punishment. Will this be the largest fine of a high school hockey player in Pennsylvania scholastic history?

Stay tuned.