Howard Stern Attacks Aaron Rodgers With Unhinged Rant, Sides With Jimmy Kimmel

Howard Stern isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel have been trading shots ever since the former had the unchecked audacity to make a joke about the late night host not wanting the Epstein list to come out.

This guy @AaronRodgers12 has been waiting in his wine cellar for this 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PUX3gWFC9R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

The joke was in reference to an early 2023 remark from Kimmel that Rodgers must be a conspiracy theorist for talking about the Jeffrey Epstein list and the QB should “revisit the concussion protocol.”

Apparently, it’s fine for Kimmel to crack jokes, but if anyone makes a joke at his expense, all hell will then break loose.

Well, Kimmel now has an ally in Howard Stern.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Howard Stern goes on unhinged rant about Aaron Rodgers.

“I wrote Jimmy [Kimmel]. What the f*ck is with Aaron Rodgers? I mean, what a f*cking vicious thing to say. You know what it is? When someone’s not witty and they’re in like a feud with someone…nowadays, what they do is they just make up sh*t about you. They make up a conspiracy theory. F*cking outrageous. I got really pissed off about that. Like, dude, okay, you want to attack Jimmy, you attack him. But you don’t say…That’s like saying, well, you know, he has HIV or something,” Stern said on his show.

Stern also claimed Rodgers‘ joke was similar to claiming someone has “sex with a farm animal.” No, no it’s not.

You can listen to his absurd rant below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jimmy Kimmel's good friend Howard Stern "got really pissed off" about Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/ViQZjzjlAs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

It is truly amazing how this situation has spiraled out of control. It went from Kimmel claiming Rodgers needs his head checked in early 2023 for talking about Epstein and aliens to the former claiming he’s in danger because the Jets QB referenced the remark.

Then, Kimmel went on TV and tried to shame Rodgers for playing football at a community college before attending Cal. Apparently playing JUCO football to earn a scholarship means you’re not qualified to speak on anything. Just bizarre behavior.

Now, Stern is jumping into the fray by attacking Rodgers and claiming a joke is like alleging someone has HIV. What happened to Stern and Kimmel? Both men used to be renegades.

Kimmel is now playing the victim card and Stern runs and hides from COVID….and still got it!

Howard Stern launches absurd attack on Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

People need to reset their outrage and recognize there’s no need to be upset about everything. If it’s fine for Kimmel to make a joke (it is), then it’s 100% fine for Rodgers to do the same. The anger and vitriol is so cringe. Kimmel and Stern need to get their spines back because it’s just an ugly look.