Houston Reportedly Nearing Home Run Coaching Hire

The Houston Cougars reportedly have zeroed in on hiring Willie Fritz as the program’s next football coach.

Houston fired Dana Holgorsen after multiple underwhelming seasons. The Cougars need a hard reset after a brutal first year in the Big Ten. Firing Holgorsen was the first step. Finding his replacement is next up on the list.

Enter Tulane coach Willie Fritz.

The Cougars are locking in on snatching Fritz away from the Green Wave, according to ESPN and the Houston Chronicle.

Tulane lost to SMU in the AAC title game Saturday. The Houston Chronicle reported the Cougars “wanted to be respectful of Fritz’s wishes not to distract from” the conference title game.

With the game now behind the Green Wave and Fritz, the process to sign Willie Fritz could be accelerated.

If a deal is reached with Fritz, it would be a great hire for the Cougars. The program needs a proven winner, and that’s exactly what Fritz is.

He’s 23-4 over the past two seasons at Tulane – a school that isn’t exactly easy to win at. That includes a Cotton Bowl win over USC and top-10 finish in 2022. The Green Wave won 11 games this season, and made it to the AAC title game. He’s stacked two outstanding seasons on top of each other. Houston is in a bigger conference with more money, resources and is in a much better region.

There’s no reason why the Tulane coach wouldn’t be successful with the Cougars.

Let me know your thoughts on Houston targeting Fritz at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them.