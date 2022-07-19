Houston Texans RB Darius Anderson Arrested For Burglary With Intent To Rape

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson has been arrested for burglary with intent to rape, according to Harris County (Texas) County records.
According to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon, Anderson was arrested on Friday and released on bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, per the report.
The Texans issued a statement on Anderson’s reported first-degree felony. “We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the statement read. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”
Additional reporting noted that Anderson broke into a woman’s townhome in Houston and chased her into the restroom before she called the cops, which sent Anderson running.
Anderson was a standout at Texas Christian University between 2016-19. He signed with Houston on a reserve/futures contract in January.
Stay tuned with OutKick as details emerge on this story.
