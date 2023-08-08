Houston Texans Minority Owner Barred By Team Following Sexual Abuse Accusations

Videos by OutKick

A Houston Texans minority owner is facing serious sexual assault allegations in Kentucky.

The team has barred Houston business owner and Texans shareholder Enrique Javier Loya from all team-related activities following criminal allegations against the 54-year-old.

Houston Texans Minority Owner Faces Alarming Sexual Assault Claims

As relayed by Fox News Digital, Loya — co-founder of OTC Global Holdings, an independent commodity brokerage firm —faces “one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.” Details around the case remain unknown.

Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney, refuted the claims made against his client.

“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Sarne declared in a statement (relayed by The Washington Post). “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence.”

Sarne added that Loya passed a polygraph lie detector test.

Loya notably became the first Mexican-American minority stakeholder for an NFL team.

The Houston Texans released a statement on Monday regarding the criminal allegations.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the statement read. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

Additionally, the NFL addressed the allegations against Loya in a separate statement. “The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed. Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

Enrique Javier Loya will appear at a pretrial conference in Jefferson County (Ky.) on August 22.