Houston Texans Hold Long Overdue Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap In Worst Way Possible

The Houston Texans are allowing fans to trade-in their Deshaun Watson jerseys for new ones. Kind of.

They’re doing it in the worst way possible.

It’s here.

Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 10, 2022

First and foremost, the Texans are holding this trade-in *checks calendar* five games into the season and *checks calendar again* seven months after Watson was shipped off to Ohio. The timing is absurd.

If the team was going to do this trade-in, it should have done so before the season — at least. That would have allowed fans to get a new jersey before they, hopefully, show up to NRG Stadium and support whichever player they chose for their new jersey.

Instead, because the trade-in was not offered before the season, there is a high probability that some of the fans who have showed up to games wearing Watson’s jersey. Did the team really want that?

Secondly, Watson HAS NOT PLAYED SINCE 2020. Houston decided to keep him off of the field throughout all of last season.

If the organization didn’t want to associate itself with Watson, would it not want its fans to also disassociate as soon as possible????? Should it not have allowed its fans to get a new jersey to support the team that is actually on the field?

Putting that all aside — the jersey trade-in still costs money. Fans have to trade-in their Watson jersey and then pay 56% of the cost for a new one. Basically, assuming that they paid full price for the first jersey, the fans are paying 156% of the price for… still only one jersey.

To recap the Houston Texans Deshaun Watson jersey trade-in:

The Texans are allowing fans to trade-in their Deshaun Watson jerseys in October when he was traded in March and hasn’t played in more than 18 months.

A new jersey still costs $72, on top of the original cost of the first jersey.

What were the Houston Texans thinking with this jersey swap?!

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, this promotion does not just apply to Watson jerseys. A full list of eligible players can be found here.

However, the team promoted the trade-in with Watson’s No. 4. The new jerseys are 44% off because of the quarterback.

So, yes, it’s not just for Watson… but is it really?! Who is walking around rocking a Julién Davenport jersey?!

We know how much money NFL franchises make. Even Houston, which is terrible, has enough money to pick up the tab for some new jerseys. And even if the organization doesn’t have enough money (it does), would it not be worth the relatively small cost to get the fans in its good graces? Does it not want fans to wear current jerseys for players who aren’t currently suspended for sexual assault allegations?

Unreal. The Texans totally blew it.