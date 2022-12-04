Texans Owner’s Wife Gives Deshaun Watson Cold Shoulder During His Return To Houston

Texans owner Hannah McNair was uninterested in greeting Deshaun Watson in his return to Houston on Sunday. She very blatantly gave him the cold shoulder.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent his first five years in the NFL with the Texans organization and reached three Pro Bowls. However, his time in Houston came to a screeching halt last year, which saw him traded to Cleveland during this past offseason.

Since 2021, Watson has been sued by more than two dozen female massage therapists for sexual harassment and sexual assault. The 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing despite settling 20 separate claims of sexual misconduct.

As a result of the pending lawsuits, the Texans kept Watson off of the field throughout the entire 2021 season. They later traded him to the Browns in March of 2022.

Although Watson continues to maintain his innocence, the NFL suspended him for the first eleven games of his first year in Ohio. That suspension came to an end earlier this week and he returned to the gridiron for the first time in more than 18 months.

It just so happened that Watson’s first game back came against the team that traded him away. Houston was his first opponent of the season.

Before the game, as Watson warmed up on the field at NRG Stadium, he went over to Texans owner Cal McNair. The two shared a brief exchange, a handshake, and a hug.

Next to Cal was his wife, Hannah McNair. She did not welcome Watson back with open arms.

Instead, as the disgraced quarterback walked over to greet her husband, she turned her back.

Deshaun Watson gets a mix of boos and cheers coming out of the visiting tunnel (Loud boos at first, then some cheers). pic.twitter.com/TKiBsYZbq7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2022

There is no way to know for sure, unless she comes out and says so, but it sure looked deliberate. Hannah McNair wasn’t interested.