Texans Owner’s Wife Gives Deshaun Watson Cold Shoulder During His Return To Houston

Texans owner Hannah McNair was uninterested in greeting Deshaun Watson in his return to Houston on Sunday. She very blatantly gave him the cold shoulder.
Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent his first five years in the NFL with the Texans organization and reached three Pro Bowls. However, his time in Houston came to a screeching halt last year, which saw him traded to Cleveland during this past offseason.
Since 2021, Watson has been sued by more than two dozen female massage therapists for sexual harassment and sexual assault. The 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing despite settling 20 separate claims of sexual misconduct.
As a result of the pending lawsuits, the Texans kept Watson off of the field throughout the entire 2021 season. They later traded him to the Browns in March of 2022.
Although Watson continues to maintain his innocence, the NFL suspended him for the first eleven games of his first year in Ohio. That suspension came to an end earlier this week and he returned to the gridiron for the first time in more than 18 months.
It just so happened that Watson’s first game back came against the team that traded him away. Houston was his first opponent of the season.
Before the game, as Watson warmed up on the field at NRG Stadium, he went over to Texans owner Cal McNair. The two shared a brief exchange, a handshake, and a hug.
Next to Cal was his wife, Hannah McNair. She did not welcome Watson back with open arms.
Instead, as the disgraced quarterback walked over to greet her husband, she turned her back.
There is no way to know for sure, unless she comes out and says so, but it sure looked deliberate. Hannah McNair wasn’t interested.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
“Just so happened” to be against the Texans. Right, like the NFL didn’t purposefully do that.
Cal McNair is a weak man. His father, the man you built the business upon which the current owner runs, was a man who wouldn’t have paid Watson last year when he refused to play.
Late last week, James Cameron announced the most damaging substance on the planet was testosterone. Cal McNair is absolutely lacking in that department. Hannah McNair has bigger balls than he does.