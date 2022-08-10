Texans QB Davis Mills Could Probably Easily Beat You Up

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills isn’t a guy you want to mess with.

Mills is slated to, once again, lead the offense in Houston after throwing 16 touchdowns during the fruitless 2021 campaign.

However, if football doesn’t work out, he might be able to give the UFC a shot because he’s apparently capable of kicking butt if necessary.

Davis Mills reveals he has a black belt. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During a Monday interview with Pat McAfee, the second-year NFL QB revealed that he “got a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do at a young age.”

Mills revealed he hasn’t practiced in a long time, but he did know how to throw “ninja stars” back in the day!

Let this be a warning to any defenders in the NFL who might want to get chippy with Mills during the upcoming season.

You’re doing it at your own risk because that man is capable of throwing hands.

I know nothing of how martial arts work when it comes to retaining your skills, but once you have a black belt, it seems like those skills would stick with you for awhile.

Even if he’s not currently practicing, Mills could probably get it on if he had to!

Hopefully, Mills can just stick to slinging touchdown passes, but if things get dicey, he can take care of himself!