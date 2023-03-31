Houston Starlet Megan Thee Stallion Throws Greatest Opening Day Pitch In MLB History

Videos by OutKick

When you look at the tape, there’s never been a better Opening Day pitch than Megan Thee Stallion’s ahead of the Astros and White Sox game on Thursday.

The H-Town darling was welcomed, with open arms and hearts, to Opening Day for her hometown Astros to throw the ceremonial pitch.

Styling her jersey into a crop top and walking up to the mound in white pants tighter than Madonna’s face, Megan served up a show to honor the defending champs at Minute Maid Park.

(Photo by Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Grammy winner did an astounding job for the Astros, and to say otherwise is asinine … get the picture?

WATCH:

Megan was having too much of a good time as she ate up the camera time, almost forgetting that she was there to throw the ball. She struck a pose on the mound for the cameraman to capture (with a wide lens).

Megan‘s pitch went sliiiightly left but Astros infielder David Hensley was able to gather it before walking over to Megan.

Ms. Stallion gave Hensley a hug to remember.

Does Megan Thee Stallion’s pitch hold a candle to the famous opening pitch during the 2001 World Series from former Prez George W. Bush?

Definitely not, but Megan’s pitch was iconic in its own way.

God bless baseball.

