Houston Rockets Seeking Trade Of Kevin Porter Jr. After Terrible Abuse Allegations

Kevin Porter, Jr.’s latest stint of terrible judgment proved to be the final straw for the Houston Rockets.

After his arrest on Monday on allegations he beat his girlfriend, the Rockets are officially fielding trade offers for the ascending NBA player. Reports note that Houston contacted several teams concerning a Porter trade.

Aside from his talent on the field, KPJ has built a reputation for volatile behavior.

After years of tormenting different NBA organizations, Porter, Jr.’s action finally crossed the line when he was arrested on Monday. KPJ faces accusations of assault and strangulation involving girlfriend and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. He was released Tuesday on $75,000 bail.

Gondrezick suffered a fractured vertebra and a cut above her right eye.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Buyer Beware Concerning Kevin Porter, Jr.

The Rockets are doing all they can to sweeten a deal to send Porter away.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Houston will include future draft picks in their compensation package along with Porter.

There’s a lot of contempt toward Porter at the moment.

OutKick’s Anthony Farris echoed the reasonable contempt against the NBA guard.

Still, NBA teams will consider a deal, given Houston’s desperation to get rid of KPJ.

Last season, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 59 games. The Rockets signed KPJ to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2022. KPJ will make $15.9 million next season.

The NBA is investigating Porter’s arrest and history of abuse alleged by his partner. Houston cannot suspend Porter amid the NBA’s investigation.

If the player-friendly league proved anything with the recent allegations against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges, it’s that career-ending accusations in other sporting leagues come with a second chance in the NBA.

“The allegations here are horrific, no question about it, but I don't know anything more about the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”



Adam Silver on allegations that Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. attacked girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick.pic.twitter.com/UeU5GDat7w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023