Houston Rockets Player May Have Sh*t Himself

Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba looked a lot like Celtics legend Paul Pierce over the weekend. Unfortunately it wasn’t because of his game. Much like Pierce (reportedly) did during the 2008 NBA Finals, Garuba appeared to sh*t his pants during a game.

Rather than drop a dime, Garuba (seemingly) dropped a deuce during a World Cup qualifier. Houston’s Garuba was playing for his native Spain when cameras spotted his dirty drawers.

Usman Garuba literally took a s*** in the middle of a game. pic.twitter.com/LwQTGJs9jT — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 28, 2022

The fact that this Rocket dropped a missile mid-game will no doubt be debated. But the evidence is pretty convincing. And let’s be honest, Garuba’s white shorts did him no favors. Being just 20 years old may explain why Garuba apparently hasn’t yet be instilled with the knowledge to “never trust a fart.”

Live and learn young fella.

And though his pants were full of sh*t, his game did anything but stink. Garuba, selected by the Rockets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, filled up not only his shorts, but also the box score. He totaled 10 points and six rebounds in only 21 minutes during Spain’s win over the Netherlands.

HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 1: Usman Garuba #16 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 1, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images).

Largely because of a fractured wrist last season, Garuba played just 24 games for Houston. The Rockets no doubt look forward to having him contribute more this season. He’s the type of player every team needs – someone who doesn’t let sh*t bother him.

