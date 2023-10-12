Houston Doesn’t Have A Problem With Bye, Days Off, Or Road – Advances to ALCS With Win At Minnesota

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Astros have no complaints about the new Major League Baseball playoff format that began in 2021.

Maybe Baltimore couldn’t handle it as the Orioles lost in three games to the Texas Rangers. And the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled with the bye and extra days off. Those are awarded to the top two teams in the American League and National League for having the best regular season records.

The American League West champion Astros were not “rusty.” Their precious “routine” was not upset. Maybe, the defending World Series champions are just better.

Houston starting pitcher Jose Urquidy threw 5 2/3s innings to beat Minnesota (Getty Images).

Baseball is hard. Just because you win 101 regular season games as the Orioles did or 104 as Atlanta did, does not mean you can waltz through the postseason pointing to your regular season record. You still have to play well. You still have to win.

Houston Astros Just Kept Winning In MLB Playoffs

The Astros kept winning no matter where or with however much off time. They eliminated Minnesota three games to one in the best-of-five American League Division Series with a 3-2 win on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

And Houston doesn’t even need to play at home, you know where you can sleep in your own bed and all that. The Astros won the last two games in Minneapolis, starting with a 9-1 win on Tuesday. Their favorite song may be “On The Road Again” by Texan Willie Nelson of Abbott. Houston was 51-30 on the road this season and 39-42 at home.

Astros Will Meet Texas Rangers In ALCS

Hey, thanks for the chance to play at home Friday night in game six, but no thanks. The Astros will enjoy some more time off to prepare for their first-ever American League Championship Series. And they will not have to leave their home state for any game. The first-ever all-Texas ALCS begins Sunday in Houston as the Texas Rangers will be in town.

“They know us. We know them,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. The Astros won nine of 13 games against the Rangers in the regular season.

Baker and Texas manager Bruce Bochy, a former Astros catcher, each have over 2,000 wins as MLB managers.

“Now, me and Bruce Bochy need to battle,” Baker said. “It’s going to be a heck of a series.”

Houston extended its American League record of reaching the ALCS to seven consecutive times. Oakland had five from 1971-75. Atlanta holds the MLB record with eight from 1992-99.

Houston Advanced In MLB Playoffs With Well-Rested Players

And the Astros did it with extremely well-rested players. Starting pitcher Jose Urquidy missed much of the past regular season with an injured shoulder. He entered the postseason at 3-3. He allowed three hits and two runs in five and two-thirds innings for the win. Urquidy struck out six and walked one.

Michael Brantley has been injured for much of the last two seasons. His home run in the second inning tied it 1-1 after Royce Lewis put Minnesota up 1-0 in the first.

Jose Abreu gave Houston a 3-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run home run. He became the oldest player in postseason history at 36 to hit three home runs in two games.

Ryan Pressly picked up his 13th career postseason save in 13 attempts by striking out the side in the ninth – all on full counts. Jorge Polanco, Lewis and Max Kepler struck out. The game ended with former Astro superstar Carlos Correa as the next batter for the Twins.

“When you peek over there, and there’s Correa on deck, that’s not the best feeling,” Pressly said.

“We didn’t want to face him,” Baker said.