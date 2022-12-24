If you are unfamiliar with Hawk, Houston’s kicking tee retriever, let this be your introduction. He is an electric factory.

Hawk, an equipment manager with the Cougars, pays homage to late legend Bill Lackey with his exhilarating antics. The former Oilers equipment manager, best known as Mojo, was in charge of getting the kicking tee off of the field between plays.

He would run out onto the field, dive onto the turf and grab the tee. As he got back to the sideline, Mojo would finish with a gator-roll. Speed, efficiency, and showmanship was his thing.

Nobody ran to get the kicking tee like Bill “Mojo” Lackey assistant equipment manager with the #HoustonOilers

He was selected to the All-Madden team one year#LuvYaBlue pic.twitter.com/UGenCQtK90 — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 13, 2019

Today, Mojo’s spirit lives on through Houston’s Hawk

The college football legend gets after the tee with the same energy as his Houston counterpart— and an epic mullet.

7 days. pic.twitter.com/3B8Z0CuJbb — Stone Cold Big Hawk (@bighawk68) August 28, 2022

Everything about Hawk’s kicking tee pick-up is glorious. The custom shirt, the hair, the all-out sprint, the dive and recovery, the gator roll. It’s perfect, and he is beloved by fans, coaches and players alike.

Bass solo, take one. pic.twitter.com/Bgo3aNqRcv — Stone Cold Big Hawk (@bighawk68) September 26, 2022

Hawk has been doing this for a couple of years now and it never gets any less invigorating.

The most electric kicking tee retrieval you’ll ever see from the one and only @bighawk68



Early front runner for Football Guy of the Week @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter @UHEquipment #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/zoxGjRXeHp — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) November 20, 2021

On Friday, as Houston played Louisiana-Lafayette in the Independence Bowl, the eyes of the nation were on Shreveport, Louisiana. There, as he always does, Hawk perched himself on the sideline and was ready to go when called upon.

Considering that a large subset of folks may have been intently watching Cougars football for the first time, it was his time to shine— even in the freezing cold. Hawk got to reintroduce himself to the world, and he did so in style.

Nobody picks up tees like Houston’s HAWK! pic.twitter.com/Nwv2SPYshg — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 23, 2022

Somewhere, up in heaven, Mojo smiles down upon Hawk each and every game. On Friday, that smile was extra big as the Cougars beat the Ragin’ Cajuns in the final 30 seconds to finish 8-5 as Independence Bowl champions.