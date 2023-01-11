Houston Bar Owner Sleeps Inside Restaurant Because Crime Is Out Of Hand

A bar owner in Houston is sleeping inside his business in order to stop thieves from robbing the place.

Cobo’s BBQ owner Raul Jacobo explained to Fox News that he had to take the drastic course of action after a repeat offender continued to target his establishment.

He explains that he’s now had to resort to sleeping inside the actual bar at night in order to protect it

“If I’m frustrated… based on these burglaries, I could just imagine how families feel that they’ve actually lost loved ones because certain criminals are put back out on the street,” Jacobo told Fox and Friends First.

Sadly, Jacobo never thought it would come to this. But alas, here we are in modern America in 2023.

CRIME CONTINUES TO BE OUT OF HAND

Cobo’s BBQ was first robbed on New Year’s Eve, when video footage showed a burglar stealing cash and a deposit bag. Then, four days later, the same person breaks in and does it again – however this time, bringing his own bags to loot with. The trespasser gained entry by throwing a brick through the front glass door.

Unfortunately Jacobo’s story isn’t an isolated one.

Things are getting so bad across the country that small business owners have no choice but to take matters into their own hands just to protect what is theirs. Last month OutKick reported on a Philadelphia gas station owner who had to hire his own armed security after his business was repeatedly ransacked

HOW LONG WILL WE TOLERATE THIS?

The story about Cobo’s should not only make you upset but also angry.

Why should someone whose already dedicated their lives to their personal business, have to now go out of the way to protect it? Why is it so difficult for local elected officials to do their jobs and prevent crime? If either of us didn’t perform adequately enough, our bosses would suspend or fire us. Yet in the political realm – be it local, state or national politics – this rarely happens outside of the electoral cycle.

It’s a sad day when the hard working, law abiding citizen can’t even live in peace because criminals are running rampant with no end in sight.