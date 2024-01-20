Houston Astros Just Gave Josh Hader The Biggest Contract Ever For A Relief Pitcher

Videos by OutKick

Have yourself a weekend, Josh Hader!

The long-haired hippie looking, wheeler and dealer of a pitcher just signed a massive contract with the Houston Astros that will make him the highest paid relief pitcher in the history of baseball.

Hader will be eating steak and pounding the finest wine this weekend after inking the massive five-year, $95 million deal Friday with a full no-trade clause meaning he’s calling the shots and getting paid for it. That’s what dreams are made of baby.

It's going to be fun watching Josh Hader in an Astros uniform. (🎥@PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/hwPaHxS9Sl — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) January 20, 2024

HADER SIGNED THE BIGGEST RELEIF CONTRACT EVER

The 29-year-old had been one of the biggest free agent pitchers still on the market as he has been absolutely dominant in recent years with both the Brewers and the Padres where the 3x All-Star compiled a 1.28 ERA in 61 appearances last year alone.

He’ll now join the Astros along with their other 2x All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly as Houston once again is going to be in playoff and World Series conversations as other fanbases throw their hands up in frustration.

Perhaps worst of all is that we have to once again deal with Mattress Mack throwing down millions of dollars on Astros World Series future bets as if it’s lunch money as even Vegas knows just how much Hader could potentially help Houston. The Astros are now currently ranked the 3rd favorite team to win the upcoming World Series at +800 behind the Dodgers in first at +350 and the Braves in second at +550. The Yankees are at =850 while the defending champion Texas Rangers are +1000, according to FanDuel.

To show just how serious Astros owner Jim Crane was about making sure he acquired Hader, he gave him the largest contract that Crane has ever signed someone to.

And although big money gets tossed around in baseball as if it’s nothing, the Josh Hader to the Astros signing makes a ton of sense.

Both Crane and the Astros know that it’s now or never for the team as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander will all be free agents after the upcoming season.

By the way, don’t look now but the MLB season begins in just two months where the Astros will host the New York Yankees on March 28th.